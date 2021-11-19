Grêmio squad: Mancini keeps doubts and leaves Jean Pyerre and Elias out of the picture | Guild

Grêmio trained this Friday morning at CT Luiz Carvalho and ended the preparation to face Chapecoense on Saturday, at Arena Condá. Coach Vagner Mancini has not yet defined the starting lineup and has doubts in defense and in the middle.
The club released the list of related later this morning with the return of Chapecó, Villasanti and Borja. Jean Pyerre and Elias are not traveling, as well as Adriel – according to the ge, all by the coach’s technical option.
The only training that Mancini had the complete group was this Friday and there were no exercises with the definition of the lineup. There is doubt in the goal between Chapecó and Brenno, and in the middle there is a chance for Villasanti to enter in place of Thiago Santos or Jhonata Robert, forming the trio of defensive midfielders.
Possible squad for the Grêmio: Chapecó (Brenno); Rafinha, Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez; Thiago Santos (Villasanti) and Lucas Silva; Jhonata Robert (Villasanti), Campaz and Ferreira; Borja.
Thiago Santos and Bruno Cortez at Grêmio training before the game against Chapecoense — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio
Douglas Costa makes the physical transition in his recovery from a muscle injury in his left thigh and is already running on the field, but still wearing tennis. For now, he is out against Chape and Flamengo and will be re-evaluated so that he may return against Bahia next Friday.
The Grêmio squad travels with a charter flight at 12:15 pm this Friday to Chapecó and returns in the same way after Saturday’s game. The match valid for the 34th round of the Brasileirão is scheduled for 19:00 at Arena Condá.
- Goalkeepers: Brenno and Gabriel Chapecó.
- Sides: Vanderson, Rafinha, Cortez and Diogo Barbosa.
- Defenders: Geromel, Kannemann, Rodrigues and Ruan.
- Steering wheels: Villasanti, Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Mateus Sarará and Victor Bobsin.
- Socks: Campaz and Jhonata Robert.
- Attackers: Alisson, Borja, Diego Churín, Diego Souza, Ferreira and Léo Pereira.
The Voice of the Fans – Quetelin: “We played well and with results! There is hope!”