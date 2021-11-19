Grêmio is a team that has suffered a lot from the pressure of victories. But, this should not end until the end of this Brasileirão, as the club needs to make an almost perfect campaign to avoid relegation. Against Chapecoense, it will be necessary for the Immortal to break a taboo to emerge victorious.

What can benefit Grêmio is that Chapecoense is already mathematically downgraded. So you can go into the game without much desire. Although the white suitcase rumors may motivate the team from Santa Catarina.

However, a brand bothers Grêmio a lot. The tricolor has suffered a lot in matches played away from home. The last victory of the tricolor away from home was on September 19th, that is, tomorrow (19) completes two months without victories for the tricolor away from their domains.

It is not just now that Grêmio’s campaign is bad away from home. Throughout the entire competition, the tricolor won only 3 victories and was defeated 13 times. But, against Chapecoense, this campaign could be improved a little.

Grêmio will have to break the taboo to beat Chapecoense

One of the reasons that justify the bad results away from home is the number of goals conceded. In the last 7 matches, the tricolor conceded 15 goals and scored only five in away games. The match against Chapecoense could be an opportunity to reverse that.

However, Grêmio also failed to win more than two games in a row, that is, to avoid relegation, several taboos will have to be broken. Therefore, there is not much to think about is training, focusing and going after the opponents in search of the three points.

