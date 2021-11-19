GTA: modders to face Take-Two in court trial

Take-Two, which owns Rockstar Games, is suing 14 modders around the world. In September of this year, the company filed lawsuits against programmers responsible for creating mods based on Grand Theft Auto.

The group refuses to accept the charges and will face the corporation in court. Modders are behind the creation of mods like the re3 project, which uses a derivation of the source code of GTA 3 and GTA Vice City. The project resulted not only in ports of the games for Nintendo Switch, Wii U and PlayStation Vita, but also allows any user interested in creating mods to use programming lines from the two games obtained by reverse coding.

When applied to Grand Theft Auto 3 and vice city, re3 delivers an improved gaming experience in both games, with bug fixes, camera rotation, support for PC XInput controls, widescreen format and even removes loading screens when traveling between islands.

Despite the improvements offered by the mod, Take-Two is not at all happy with the work of the modders, accusing them of knowing that they “have no right to copy, adapt or distribute source code derived from GTA and no audiovisual elements of the games.” The company claims that the mod is in violation of copyright.

The programmers, however, deny the charges and ask the court to rule the case in their favor. According to them, Take-Two is in no way being harmed because it is necessary to have a copy of the game so that mods can be used or ports can be created. Furthermore, they claim that the modifications do not contain “Rockstar-created material”, such as songs, dialogue or images, for example.

With the poorly received release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition, the lawsuit against the modders doesn’t exactly seem to be beneficial to Take-Two’s image. Released to be the definitive version of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, the remaster trilogy arrived full of bugs, glitches and visual issues that often made the gaming experience quite frustrating.

To anyone’s surprise, mods are already being released to fix errors in GTA Trilogy for a few days while Rockstar has not released an official patch to fix the various problems found in remasters of the series classics GTA.