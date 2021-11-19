Guedes says he gave aid to R$400 due to political pressure – Notícias

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that he had to give in to “political pressure” within the federal government to agree to the payment of Auxílio Brasil at R$400 by the end of 2022.

At an event at the Ministry of Economy this Thursday (18th), the minister commented that the Ministry was seeking “proposals for improving Bolsa Família”, a program that gave rise to Auxílio Brasil, in such a way that there was no change in the fiscal rules of the Union, but highlighted that this plan lost “political space” for “the concept of basic income”.

“Economy defended a Bolsa Família of R$ 300, within the ceiling. Everything was ready to go with the Budget, when the precatório arrived, which caused the first turmoil, and then the political pressure for a basic income concept, that no family can receive less than R$ 400. That was the political imperative which ended up invading the economic universe”, commented Guedes.

In any case, the minister stated that, as much as it seemed “politically opportunistic”, the concept of basic income could not be ignored at this time.

“We have to keep calm. There are 210 million Brazilians who depend on our serenity, our maturity, our knowledge. There is no room for volunteerism, for immaturity, for lack of reflection.”

Precatory

On the precatório, which are debts of the Union recognized by the Justice, the minister commented that the PEC (proposal to amend the Constitution) that is being processed in the National Congress to change the form of payment of these liabilities does not represent a default in the public accounts.

“The fiscal-financial framework is not being overturned. We are not drilling through the ceiling. We are struggling to put court orders as the fourth controllable expense under the roof. The fight is just the opposite. The fight is how to control uncontrollable public spending”, he explained.

There is a forecast that the Executive will have to pay around R$ 90 billion in court orders in 2022. The PEC, however, suggests a ceiling for the payment of this debt. By the proposed correction, linked to 2016 values, when the government spending ceiling was created, the limit for court orders will be approximately BRL 40 billion in 2022.

In addition, the PEC institutes a new way of calculating the public spending limit. The proposal provides for the value to be calculated based on the accumulated inflation between January and June of the current year and the estimated value of the index until December of the same year. Currently, the rule corrects the expense of the previous year for the inflation accumulated in 12 months, between July of the previous year and June of the current year.

All these changes should make room for at least R$91 billion in next year’s Budget, which will help the government to pay for Auxílio Brasil with the value of R$400 for each of the beneficiary families.

Guedes complained that the approximately R$ 90 billion in court orders for next year emerged as a “meteor” in the government’s budget forecast, and said that the PEC brings more predictability to the payment of these debts.

“I will not discuss the merits. But by paying the court orders, we are going to throw the country into a perfectly legal hyperinflation. A legally perfect hyperinflation. This is not the role of the Ministry of Economy. The ministry must protect the fiscal framework. It is necessary to control this expense.”