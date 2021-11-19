Guedes says high dollar encourages investment in the country | Economy

the antagonist Paulo Guedes

The high dollar, above the equilibrium level, stimulates investments in Brazil, said today (18) the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. According to him, foreign companies that invest in the country may have extra gains with the currency devaluation.

At an event promoted by the Ministry’s Economic Policy Secretariat, the minister attributed the recent rise in the US currency to the political climate and external noise. “The dollar went up there because of this political noise, uncertainty, fight, confusion. The economic fundamentals are solid, there are the fiscal triggers, the regulatory frameworks, the independent Central Bank, the falling deficit”, he declared.

For Guedes, the investor will have additional gains with the rise of the dollar. “The fundamentals are there and the dollar is still up there because of the infernal noise. No problem, whoever enters now [investir no país agora] has an additional gain margin. In addition to what you will gain from the project itself, [a empresa] it is coming in with a favorable dollar, which is above the equilibrium rate”, commented the minister.

The minister defended the independence of the monetary authority. For him, the 2022 elections will be free of interference from the Central Bank (BC) in the exchange rate, because it will be the first time that the dispute will take place with the BC submitted to the independence rules.

Guedes repeated estimates recently passed on, according to which Brazil will receive R$ 500 billion in private investments in the coming years. He said that he was informed, during president Jair Bolsonaro’s recent trip to the Middle East, that Arab investors intend to buy two soccer teams in Brazil.

Health

The minister commented on the reduction in health spending next year because of the containment of the covid-19 pandemic. Although he said that the allocation of resources depends on Congress, Guedes said that the reduction in health expenses could give more room for salary increases for the servers.

“This is the great challenge ahead for the political class: taking on public budgets. Do in times of peace what we can only do in times of war against the pandemic. Look, the money for health is here, but there is no money for salary increases this year. The following year, the crisis went away, ok, spending on health decreased, here we have the possibility of adjusting salaries”, highlighted the minister.

With regard to civil servants, the minister said that the wage freeze on civil servants, which began at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic and will last until the end of this year, generated more savings for the government than the administrative reform. About R$ 150 billion were not spent by the Union, states and municipalities in a year and a half.

Guedes complained about the excessive binding of the Budget, saying that currently 96% of the Brazilian Budget is stamped by binding and mandatory expenditures. Repeating speeches made since the beginning of the administration, he defended that Congress has the freedom to fully decide the destination of public resources.

Precatory

The minister once again defended the approval of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório, which allows the installment of the precatório (debt with a final decision in court) and changes the formula for correcting the spending ceiling. For him, the text approved by the Chamber of Deputies gives more “predictability” on the payment of judicial debts and does not configure default. “There is no default, absolutely no default,” he declared.

In Guedes’ assessment, if the PEC is not approved, there will be an explosion in spending on court orders in the coming years. For 2023, he calculated, these expenses could exceed R$ 100 billion and make the payment of social benefits unfeasible. The PEC, he stressed, is being done responsibly. “If we don’t trust what is being done, what is being designed, if they are doing absurd, wrong things, things that threaten the Brazilian population, we cannot stay either”, he commented.