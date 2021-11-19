Guimarães explains why Caixa raised interest on real estate credit corrected by the TR and suggests microcredit with grace period

(Disclosure/Box)

SAO PAULO — This week, Caixa Econômica Federal raised the interest rate on one of its real estate financing lines. The fixed rate plus Referential Rate (TR) modality — currently zeroed — went from 7.25% per year (pa) plus TR to between 8% and 8.99% pa plus TR, depending on the customer’s relationship with the bank.

The movement comes in the wake of the rise in the basic interest rate, the Selic, which recently rose to 7.75% per year — and the market consensus indicates that a new high should be announced at the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank (Copom) next month.

Other banks have also adjusted their mortgage loan rates this year, such as Santander and Itaú. According to Pedro Guimarães, president of Caixa, the increase practiced by the bank was punctual and technical, and not focused on increasing the institution’s spread (profit obtained from the difference in interest between the money the bank raises and the money it lends).

“Caixa plays an important social role in Brazil. We are leaders in mortgage loans and have the lowest rates in the market. We do not want to make a profit with this adjustment, but there is no way to maintain the same interest we had with the Selic at 2% per year now that it is above 7%. It’s an adjustment so that mathematically the credit line makes sense”, said the executive in an interview with InfoMoney.

Caixa currently has four lines of real estate financing:

Modality Fees currently charged TR TR (currently zero) + fixed rate (which varies between 8.0% pa and 8.99% pa) IPCA IPCA variation + fixed rate (which varies between 2.95% pa and 4.95% pa) Savings Remuneration of savings (currently at 5.43% per annum) + fixed rate (ranging from 2.95% to 3.79% per annum) pre-fixed rate Fixed rate (ranging between 9.50% pa and 9.95% pa)

“Our funding cost, with the Selic rate above 8.5% pa, is savings, which yields TR + 6.17%. And since TR is zero, but not zero, what matters is this difference between savings and the rate that we are going to offer the customer. So you have the spread. With the Selic passing this level, and savings yielding 6.17%, we cannot have a TR rate plus 6%, as it was months ago, because we are going to lose money and we don’t want that”, justifies Guimarães.

The remuneration of savings is limited to 6.17% pa plus TR. The ceiling exists because savings yield 70% of the Selic plus the TR when the Selic is less than or equal to 8.5% pa — the current scenario. But if the base rate goes from 8.5% pa, it returns to the old rule and starts to yield 6.17% pa plus TR (or 0.5% a month plus TR), which is its maximum remuneration.

Therefore, the spread of the federal bank is the fixed part that it proposes in its rates, since the remuneration of savings, as well as the TR, have defined rules.

High Selic until when?

Added to this, the president of Caixa believes that the upward movement in the Selic is short-term and signaled that rates may fall again depending on the country’s scenario.

“Selic is rising, but under no circumstances do we believe it to be sustainable and consistent. It’s a six-month, one-year move. It will rise and then it will fall and we will make adjustments.”

He added that the real estate financing product is long-term, reaching up to 35 years.

“For this reason, we look forward: that is, we do not make changes thinking about the Selic, but about the DI [curva de juros futura] eight years old because our duration [prazo médio que o banco recupera o dinheiro emprestado] between eight and ten years”, added the CEO.

These rates are formed from trades that take place with futures DIs, that is, with bonds whose rates are based on investors’ expectations about the country’s interest in the future. Therefore, the so-called future interest curve is a kind of thermometer that shows the long-term cost of money.

It is also worth remembering that the Selic increase is directly related to the costs of real estate loans because the financial institutions responsible for offering this type of financing, such as Caixa, usually pass on part of the increase in the basic interest rate to the rates charged in the contracts – the which makes the benefits more expensive for the final consumer.

With high Selic, fixed part of rates should not go up

Still, Guimarães stressed that the bank will not raise the fixed rates on its credit lines any further, given the current scenario.

“Fixed rates will not go up, what will change is only the variable component. On the contrary, the fixed part tends to reduce. The fixed component is our spread and the variable goes one way and the other. In fact, we have already reduced our spread on the savings line, while the Selic has gone up. We want to offer the lowest rates in the market, but we need to keep the business profitable: paying employees and keeping the branches”, said the executive.

In September, the federal bank announced a reduction in its spread: the minimum fixed part was reduced from 2.99% pa to 2.95% pa added to the remuneration of savings – even so, this part can reach 3.79% for customers without a relationship with the bank.

Today, the interest in the modality is 9.22% per year (3.79% fixed + 5.43% of the paybook remuneration). With the Selic rate above 8.5%, it can reach 10% pa (3.79% fixed + 6.17% of the remuneration of the passbook).

Microcredit Cash Has

In April of this year, in a live promoted by InfoMoney, Guimarães announced that it would launch a new modality of microcredit, Caixa Tem. After a few months of waiting, the product is being made available gradually and completely digitally to the bank’s customers — depending on the anniversary date. For now, customers born between January and July can already access the line.

The modality’s interest rate is 3.99% per month — considered high by experts consulted by InfoMoney, although the president himself admitted the need for this level. “We have a high rate of 3.99%, which mathematically supports a high default.”

“Personal credit is still a segment in which we lose money, we are small. We launched Caixa Tem Microcredit, which will be a major operation, but we are just getting started. […] At the moment, there are still restrictions for the public who will have access, and we will have a more complete balance of this operation in early 2022″, he said.

Target Audience

The credit mega-operation seeks to reach around 40 million people, who, according to Guimarães, do not have formal employment and do not even fit into the group that will receive the Brazil Aid.

“Our focus is to reach the invisible public, who do not have a formal job and when they go for a loan, they are often denied and go to loan sharks or lenders who will charge 20% a month. We already have 3 million people demanding the line and we are analyzing it on a case-by-case basis”, he explained.

Any Caixa customer can request credit through the Caixa Tem app — and all are subject to bank assessment.

grace period to start paying

Today, the modality allows loans of up to R$1,000 in up to 24 months at a rate of 3.99% per month, but the president confirmed that the line will undergo improvements.

“We want to increase it to up to R$3,000, in up to 48 months, and reduce the rate. But we need more time to accompany the customer, the person pays and enters our analysis base so that we can offer something better.”

Also according to Guimarães, another possibility is to give a grace period between 3 and 6 months for the person to start paying. “The idea of ​​microcredit is to generate income. If you have this grace period to start paying, the popcorn machine will already be generating some income for that customer.”

Credit for agribusiness

One of the highlights in Caixa’s quarterly balance sheet, released on Thursday (18), is in the loan portfolio: a 79.4% increase in credit for agribusiness in 12 months, a sector that should receive news in the coming years.

“I don’t see a segment with more competitive advantage in relation to other countries in the world than agribusiness in Brazil. We are going to focus a lot on the sector. The agro client is also the real estate client both in low and middle income. We are going to finance small and medium farmers and we have a correlation with the real estate part”, he said.

Caixa’s mortgage loan portfolio reached BRL 500 billion in October this year, compared to BRL 441 billion in January 2019.

In addition to agribusiness, Guimarães also indicated two other segments that will receive full management attention going forward: credit card and Caixa Asset’s IPO.

CDB with 300% of the CDI? XP anticipates Black Friday with differentiated profitability for new customers. Click here to invest now!

Related