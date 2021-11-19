Gustavo Mantuan can be borrowed next season; player lost space with Sylvinho

Even though he recovered from an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, Gustavo Mantuan has not had any opportunities at Corinthians, led by Sylvinho. Due to the low usage, the player can be borrowed in the near future.

According to sources heard by my helm, O The 20-year-old striker’s exhaustion is already working on the possibility of getting a loan for next season. The intention of the possible deal is for Gustavo Mantuan to have more minutes on the field.

Listed for the first time in the match against Atlético Goianiense, in September, Mantuan was only on the field in the final minutes in defeats to São Paulo and Sport – in total, it’s only five minutes, not counting the additions, in the current season.

Earlier this year, the young player renewed his contract with Timão. Mantuan’s new bond is valid until January 5, 2025. With a high fine, the trend, if it continues to run out of space, is for the player to be loaned to a club in Brazil next season.

After the loss to Flamengo, Sylvinho was asked about the little use of Mantuan during the season. The coach praised the striker’s qualities and revealed that the young man has been training well in Corinthians’ daily routine.

Revealed by Terrão, Gustavo Mantuan has nine games as a Corinthians professional. After a good start in the top team, where he even scored a goal against Vasco, the forward tore his knee ligament in a friendly played by the Brazilian Under-20 team.

