Hamilton changes paint and adopts rainbow colored helmet for F1 Qatar GP

Lewis Hamilton decided to adopt a special helmet for the weekend of the F1 Qatar GP. This Friday (19), during the first free practice in Losail, the Englishman exhibited the colors of the rainbow on his hull.

The seven-times champion has been using different designs in his protection in recent races. In Brazil, for example, it placed banners in blue, green and yellow in allusion to the country’s flag. In the back, the writings HAM and Still We Rise [Ainda nos Levantamos, poema que tem tatuado nas costas].

However, for the inaugural race in Qatar, the Mercedes competitor decided to show its support for the LGBTQIA+ community. In addition to the traditional rainbow flag, he also brought the pride flag.

Also, Hamilton, who still wears the black base on his helmet, has decided to change the writing he has on the back. Instead of the traditional Still We Rise, it brings the phrase We Stand Together [Premanecemos Juntos, em tradução livre].

Qatar is known for its very strict anti-LGBTQIA+ laws and same-sex relationships, which can result in imprisonment. The country will host the FIFA World Cup at the end of next year and has already announced that it will allow rainbow flags in stadiums.