Harry Potter Special on HBO Max to Bring together Original Cast

the franchise Harry Potter is starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. The original cast will reunite with director Chris Columbus to celebrate 20 years since the release of the first film in the saga.

The special celebrates 20 years of the film franchise based on the JK Rowling book series, with new interviews, conversations and more. After airing on HBO Max on January 1, 2022, the special will also arrive on TBS and Cartoon Network in the spring, ahead of the theater release of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.

“It’s been an incredible journey since the debut of the film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and witnessing how it evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” said Warner Bros President Tom Ascheim.

“This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives have been touched by this cultural phenomenon – from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the spirit of the Wizarding World alive 20 years later.”

Other Harry Potter stars who will appear on the special include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart.

Based on the novels written by Rowling, the Harry Potter film franchise began in 2001 with The Philosopher’s Stone and was followed by The Chamber of Secrets in 2002, The Prisoner of Azkaban in 2004, The Goblet of Fire in 2005, The Order of the Phoenix in 2007 , Half-Blood Prince in 2009, Deathly Hallows – Part 1 in 2010 and Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011.

Following the main series, the franchise branched out into a spinoff with the previous movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in 2016.