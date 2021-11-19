He finished? Daniel Cady deletes photos with Ivete Sangalo from Instagram

Did it come to an end? Daniel Cady, husband of Ivete Sangalo, deleted the photos he had beside the singer on his Instagram account. The absence of photos of the nutritionist on her social network is also apparent, the last being in August this year, on Father’s Day. Anyone who enters Daniel Cady’s Instagram profile is surprised by the lack of photos with Ivete Sangalo. The column found out and noticed that the clicks beside the singer were excluded from her social network.

In October of this year, the couple sighed and was even featured in other press vehicles because of the passionate photos they shared during a trip to Trancoso. Caras, for example, even praised the clicks shared by Daniel in an article published on October 18th. Currently, when looking for the photo to which the article refers, there is a message from the social network notifying that the publication has been removed.

At the time of this article, the nutritionist only has photos with Ivete and her family registered in 2018. In the profile of Ivete Sangalo, the situation is not very different and the last click of the couple together took place in August of this year, on Father’s Day . When contacted, Ivete Sangalo’s press office says she never comments on the artist’s personal life.