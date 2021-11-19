Headache is not normal and does not need to be a constant nuisance

Primary headaches, such as migraines and tension and cluster headaches, are usually diagnosed during a doctor’s appointment. Therefore, the specialist assesses the person’s clinical history and the characteristics of the discomfort: frequency, intensity, duration and triggers.

To identify whether the headache is primary or secondary, it is also evaluated whether there is fever or other symptoms, whether the pain has a sudden onset, whether the discomfort interferes with the routine, and whether the individual wakes up — all of these are factors that may indicate that the problem is minor.

Blood tests and images such as CT scan may be ordered to rule out hemorrhage and tumors. In some cases, MRI and other tests check for a risk of aneurysms or cerebral venous thrombosis.

Already the CSF exams [retirada de um líquido da coluna por meio de punção lombar] rule out infections and other disorders that cause headaches.

For Li Li Min, head of the Department of Neurology at Unicamp (State University of Campinas), as there are several types of headaches, in some cases the diagnosis is usually challenging.

“The investigation of headache depends on the patient’s clinical condition. If a secondary disease is suspected, tests are performed to check the health of the brain and rule out more serious diseases. It is important to work on the physical and psychological issues and the degree of perception of the the person’s pain”, he adds.