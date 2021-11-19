Hear the moment the ISS crew is told to seek shelter to protect themselves from space debris

Last Monday (15), as per the Digital Look reported, the mission control of the International Space Station (ISS) directed the seven crew on board to seek shelter in the return ships due to a cloud of space debris that threatened to collide with the orbital laboratory. Hours later, NASA spoke out, blaming a Russian anti-satellite test for the debris.

Russia launched an anti-satellite missile into space that created a cloud of around 1,500 fragments, which would have threatened the safety of the crew aboard the ISS. (image for illustrative purposes only). Image: edobric/Shutterstock

According to NASA, the test created a cloud of at least 1,500 fragments traveling at 28,000 km/h, which crossed the path of the ISS several times, while the astronauts on board were warned to stay safe amidst fears that the orbital lab would be hit.

Now, the audio of the dramatic moment, obtained by the British newspaper Daily Mail, was released. In the recording, you can hear a voice waking up Mark Vande Hei, NASA astronaut and ISS flight engineer, informing him that the crew needed to protect themselves from a “satellite disruption”.

“’We need you to start reviewing the safety manual,” says ground control, before advising him on the procedures he would need to perform. “It’s 9 decimal 21. We’re planning to do up to block 8, which will include closing the radial hatches. The time of concern is at 6am”.

Vande Hei and his companions ended up settling into the return ships for two hours, while the ISS passed through the debris field twice, until NASA felt it was safe enough to leave.

Read more:

Space junk attack on return ships would cause fewer problems than on the ISS

In a second audio snippet, Ground Control can be heard talking to Crew-3 Commander Raja Chari after the mission astronauts are already ensconced in the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance capsule.

Keep reading

After a brief orientation about wearing space suits, they are informed that “an attack on Dragon would be less than the rest of the ISS”.

International Space Station (ISS) crew: Anton Shkaplerov, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, Matthias Maurer, Mark Vande Hei and (sitting) Pyotr Dubrov. Image: NASA Disclosure

Chari asks if SpaceX is in control, to which he is promptly told yes. Then Chari is informed that if the capsule were hit by debris, he and his crew would be sent back to the ISS to await further instructions.

“We just want to reiterate that we think it’s a small probability that Dragon will make an impact,” adds Ground Control. “Copy, thank you”, replies the astronaut.

This audio sheds dramatic – and almost cinematic – light on Russia’s latest act that has left the ISS crew in danger. This year, spacecraft in the country had already driven the orbital laboratory out of control not once but twice.

Could it be that now, with the “reckless” test (in the words of US State Department spokesman Ned Price) of anti-satellite missiles nearly causing astronauts – and cosmonauts – to abandon the ISS, major consequences can be expected for the already tense relationship between geopolitical adversaries?

Apparently no. According to a tweet by Dmitry Rogozin, chief administrative officer of Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, he has already spoken to Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, by phone. “I had a detailed conversation with the head of administration at NASA, Senator Nelson. The parties declared [que está] okay. In short, we are moving forward, ensuring the safety of our crews on the ISS, making joint plans.”

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!