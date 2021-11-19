Hideo Kojima experiment to test the next project • Eurogamer.pt

Hideo Kojima has said more than once that he liked making a horror game. The famous Japanese creator was going to fulfill that wish with PT (AKA Silent Hills), but Konami ended up canceling the project to the disillusionment of fans.

Now, with Death Stranding: Director’s Cut already out, Hideo Kojima seems to be testing ideas for a new horror game. On Twitter, Kojima shared several images of an experiment carried out in the office with studio employees.

The images are, Kojima-style, cryptic, but the off lights and a lantern suggest it might be an idea for a horror game. We also see a kind of labyrinth/area delimited with two cards with drawn hearts.

Last year, Kojima has expressed a desire to experiment with “weird games”, with the possibility of releasing games exclusively in digital format and in episodes.

Could it be that this was an experiment to test the concept of one of these games? We’ll see.

We are experimenting all the time with the staff within Kojima Productions. pic.twitter.com/MOEn1EZhmx — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) November 18, 2021