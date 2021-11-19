Higher production costs for soy and corn

The projection of production costs for summer corn and soybean crops point to worrying levels of increase. Some products had an increase of over 150% in the last 12 months, with a lack of supply of some inputs, as well as a restriction in the supply of diesel.

According to data from the survey carried out by the Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives of the State of Rio Grande do Sul (FecoAgro/RS), The new cost levels, both in corn and soy, indicate a strong trend of falling profitability in both crops , reducing by 40.28% for corn and 36.21% for soybeans at the end of the cycle.

Also according to data released by the entity, this is a reflection of increases in the prices of inputs such as fertilizers and pesticides, in addition to machinery, implements and fuels. of soybean, indicates a loss on the part of the producer in the exchange ratio of 48.8% in the number of bags needed to pay the total cost of production, which was 26.11 bags, and now indicates a need to harvest 38.85 bags. In relation to disbursement, the producer will need to harvest 26.63 bags against 16.90 in the last harvest, an increase of 57.54%. This significantly reduces future profitability even though market prices remain heated.

In the case of corn, the exchange ratio was more impacted by the fact that it uses more inputs than soybeans. As a result, the producer will need to harvest 108.58 bags per hectare to cover the total cost of production compared to the 69.16 bags in the previous harvest, an increase of 57% in production compared to the current cost level. In relation to disbursement, the producer suffered a greater impact and will need to produce 82.43 bags per hectare compared to 49.04 bags in the last harvest, an increase of 68.07%.

The president of FecoAgro/RS, Paulo Pires, says that the producer responded by increasing the planted area, but he did not expect to face such an increase in costs. “Given the high risks that the producer faces in production, he needs to protect himself with agricultural insurance to prevent any damage caused by factors such as the weather and market, thus avoiding possible greater losses”, he observes.

