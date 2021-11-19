Hiring Goulart, Detonated Abel and more: news from Palmeiras

Credit: Fabio Menotti/ Ag. Palmeiras

In order to keep Palmeiras people informed with the main facts about Palmeiras, Torcedores.com returns with a daily summary of Verdão news from last Thursday (18th).

Check out the main news from Verdão this Thursday (18):

Hiring Goulart?

According to the É Gool portal, Palmeiras should present the athlete, who is free on the market, “with a salary of around R$900,000 to R$1 million, upon his return to Palmeiras. In addition to a two-season contract, which would run until the end of 2023, as well as other bonuses and proposals for the striker”.

Luiz Adriano on the way out

Not having a good time with and protagonist of a recent controversy, in which he was caught cursing a palm trees fan, Luiz Adriano can’t have his days at Palmeiras. The striker would have already warned that he does not want to continue in Verdão and should leave the club in 2022.

grandson detonates Abel

With a formation full of reserves, Palmeiras ended up being overtaken by São Paulo last Wednesday night at Allianz Parque. On the program “Os Donos da Bola” this Thursday (18), former player Neto made harsh comments to the behavior carried out by the Verdão commander.

White Spot White

The lineup used by coach Abel Ferreira in the duel was much criticized by fans in general and also by Mancha Verde, Verdão’s biggest organized supporter, which released a note full of criticism after the game.

cheering fight

On the field, Palmeiras and São Paulo played a fair game, without fights or disagreements. Outside of it, the story was quite different. According to profile information “São Paulo on Rails”, on Twitter, fans of the two teams clashed.

message from Sormani

“So I think that this beginning of the game, if Palmeiras fans are not motivated and mobilized, they can be swallowed by Flamengo (in the Libertadores final). Flamengo’s fans are something spectacular. What was done yesterday after the game… It makes me shiver until now”, warned journalist Fábio Sormani, during ESPN’s ‘F90’ program.

Mark’s Pinpatch

After criticizing Abel Ferreira for saving the holders of Palmeiras against São Paulo, Marcos needled the alviverde squad. On social networks, the club’s idol recalled that he always made a great effort to be present in the classics, duels seen as “finals” in his time.

Decision by Abel and Luiz Adriano’s attitudes

Coach Abel Ferreira’s attitude in saving the holders in the Choque-Rei against São Paulo bothered the fans. With the rival in a delicate situation in Brasileirão, the Palestinian team ended up playing a football below expectations and was defeated by a score of 2-0.

