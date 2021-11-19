Horoscope: check out the predictions for your sign this weekend

The sky is buzzing this weekend! Still under the effects of Partial Lunar Eclipse at dawn this Friday, the 19th, the Moon enters the sign of Gemini, late in the morning, speeding up thinking.

So, with communication fever and the heart overflowing, it’s time to make an effort to maintain concentration, since the exact tension between Mercury, in Scorpio, and Jupiter, in Aquarius, lulls scattered minds.

It’s good, then, to be careful not to let anything go unanswered, before delivering the well-deserved rest! Best of all will be the company of a good book, as the Gemini Moon loves culture and information.

But that’s not all: from Sunday onwards, the mood is also filled with joy and good humor, in an atmosphere of party and adventure. O Sun, our star-king, enters the sign of Sagittarius, on Sunday night, to bring optimism on the eve of the ever so dreaded Monday. The tip, then, is to try to get out of the rut and do something different.

Take advantage of the post-eclipse climate to overcome resistance and find more freedom as you break through barriers posed by fear and uncertainty. Even though the sky continues with several tensions, everything is easier with the company of good-humored people!

Watch: The Full moon can be seen rising on the eastern horizon shortly after sunset this Friday, while Venus, Jupiter and Saturn they will be glowing, just before they pass the western horizon line. On Saturday and Sunday, you’ll also be able to watch the queen of the night rising on the eastern horizon, about an hour later each day. Take advantage of the weekend to observe, beside the Moon and towards the South, the Orion constellation, with its belt of bright blue stars – Mintaka, Alnilan and Alnitak –, the popular “Three Marys”.

Check out the recommendations for the 12 signs of the zodiac below.

Aries: Take advantage of the weekend to stimulate your intellect and stay informed, Arian. It’s just not worth getting annoyed by excess of chores and activities, ok? Plan yourself.

Bull: be careful not to spend more than necessary, taurine. Try to be entertained on the weekend with light activities, but that demand little investment. It’s time to save.

Twins: you are magnetic, Gemini. However, it is important to be careful with the dispersion. Be with whoever you like and only speak what is necessary.

Cancer: rest, Cancerian. The moment asks you to pay more attention to your habits. Also try to pay attention to your dreams and avoid stressing for nothing.

Lion: the weekend promises fun in good company, leonine. But it’s also important to know how to prioritize the right people. Make plans to take better care of yourself.

Virgin: Take it easy and think long term, Virgo. Also take advantage of the weekend to think about projects for the coming year, especially for your career.

Lb: you’re philosophical, Libra. Then take the opportunity to reflect and seek more knowledge. It’s time to also honor your values ​​and be with those who stimulate your intellect.

Scorpion: know how to share your stuff wisely, Scorpio. Also take advantage of the weekend to take care of your energy. Sexuality is on the rise, so enjoy!

Sagittarius: the moment pay attention to your relationships, Sagittarius. Be more patient with people and also try to speak what you feel, without exaggerating your tone.

Capricorn: the weekend helps you catch up on tasks and to-do, Capricorn. Also take care of your health, practicing physical activities and eating correctly.

Aquarium: Heaven brings fun, Aquarius. Do something you like, cultivate your talents and personal tastes. If you have children, the moment also favors activities with children.

Fishes: the weekend helps you to take care of your intimacy, Pisces. If you also want to tidy things up at home or receive people, this is also a great time.

