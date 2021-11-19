Hospital Dom João Becker announces that the construction of the new ICU is already 65% ​​complete – Giro de Gravataí

At the invitation of the Dom João Becker hospital superintendence, the mayor of Gravataí Luiz Zaffalon visited the hospital’s Nova ICU construction site. With delivery forecast for this year, the expansion is already 65% ​​of the project completed. There are already patients in care in the first phase of the work, which has been completed. The second and final phase is in the process of finalizing the demolitions and installing the electrical, logic, hydraulic and air conditioning infrastructure. In addition to the mayor, the vice president, Levi Melo and the municipal health secretary, Régis Fonseca, were present, as well as members of the hospital’s management.

For the superintendent of Dom João Becker, the visit of the municipal authorities is yet another movement in which the Santa Casa de Misericórdia gives even more transparency to the hospital’s improvements. “We are very happy to present to our local leaders what has been done to optimize, not only the Dom João Becker Hospital, but mainly the healthcare service for Gravataienses”, comments Antônio Weston.

According to Luiz Zaffalon, it is very good to see the work of Dom João Becker’s Nova ICU in an advanced state. “It’s a dream of the city materializing. Gravataí needs this and we are all to be congratulated”, he comments. According to the mayor, the quality and speed of execution of the work are impressive.

BECKER’S NEW ICU – The new space will have its service capacity 100% expanded. The physical area will increase from the current 257m² to 515m² and the number of beds will increase from ten to twenty units. There will be 18 inpatient beds, two for isolation and support environments for nursing, in addition to a new structure for dialysis.