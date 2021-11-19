How global warming could be behind 200 thousand cases of kidney disease in Brazil – Época Negócios

+



Taking care of the kidneys in a scenario of global warming requires the most varied actions, ranging from simple attitudes to complex public policies. (Photo: Getty Images via BBC News Brazil)

A study that analyzed data from hundreds of Brazilian cities over 16 years suggests that the increase of 1 degree Celsius in the average temperature can increase the risk of hospitalizations by almost 1% illnesses that affect the kidneys.

The study done by University of São Paulo (USP) and for Monash University, from Australia evaluated the health records of 1,816 Brazilian cities between 2000 and 2015.

In the period, there were more than 2.7 million hospitalizations related to problems in these organs, such as pyelonephritis (a type of inflammation), acute kidney failure and chronic kidney disease.

The work, recently published in the specialized journal The Lancet Regional Health – Americas, suggests that 7.4% of all these admissions, or 202,000 cases of kidney crisis, can be directly attributed to the increase in temperature.

By way of comparison, 202,000 people are equivalent to approximately the entire population of cities such as Araçatuba (SP), Lauro de Freitas (BA) or Passo Fundo (RS).

global warming and dehydration

Although the study is an association study and does not allow a direct cause-and-effect relationship to be established, the authors speculate some possible explanations for the link between increased temperature and more kidney disease.

“In general, kidney problems can occur because of dehydration, which is related to an increase in temperature,” explained doctors Yuming Guo and Shanshan Li, professors of environmental health and public health at Monash University and lead authors of the paper.

They responded by e-mail to some questions sent by the BBC News Brasil report.

The mechanics are relatively simple: in heat, sweating helps keep your body temperature steady. But the loss of fluid can make it difficult for the kidneys, who suffer to fulfill their mission of filtering the blood and maintaining the balance of several substances essential for our survival.

At 12 centimeters and 150 grams, the kidneys are responsible for a series of vital functions, such as filtering the blood (Photo: Getty Images via BBC News Brazil)

These organs, then, can go through acute crises and fail to function as they should or suffer from infections and inflammation resulting from all this wear and tear.

The work just published also noted that the kidney health of some groups ends up more affected by the increase in temperature. Those who suffer most from rising heat are women, children under 4 and the elderly over 80 years of age.

For pathologist Paulo Saldiva, a professor at the Faculty of Medicine at USP and one of the Brazilian scientists who signed the study, two factors help explain this greater vulnerability, especially at the extremes of life.

“Individuals very young or very old usually have the body’s ‘thermostat’, which involves receptors in the skin responsible for perceiving heat, immature or unregulated. With this, the body does not activate very well the mechanisms that regulate temperature”, he says.

In addition, it is necessary to continually offer water to people in these age groups, as the perception of thirst is different and changes throughout life.

Without the desire to drink water (or without being able to pick up a glass on your own, in the case of babies), the risk of dehydration is even higher. And this sequence of characteristics and particularities of these ages harms, once again, the kidneys.

A silent ‘epidemic’

Physician Andrea Pio de Abreu, director of the Brazilian Society of Nephrology, classifies kidney disease as a hidden public health problem in the country.

“In Brazil, one in ten people has kidney disease and many do not even know it, as they do not have symptoms and have never been diagnosed,” warns the nephrologist, who was not directly involved in the research published in The Lancet.

“The problem is that these pictures can remain hidden for years and the kidneys only give any signal when they operate with less than 50% of their original capacity”, he says.

According to data from the Brazilian Society of Nephrology and other entities in the health area, around 140,000 Brazilians are currently undergoing dialysis. The procedure, done a few times a week, requires the patient to connect to a machine, which starts to do the work of filtering the blood.

Dialysis is indicated at an advanced stage of kidney disease, where the organs are no longer able to perform their work as before.

Each year, 20,000 Brazilians are sent to dialysis due to kidney problems (Photo: Getty Images via BBC News Brasil)

Abreu warns that hypertension (high blood pressure) and diabetes are the main causes of this type of problem.

“Together, these two diseases are responsible for more than 70% of cases of chronic kidney disease”, he calculates.

The doctor is also concerned about climate change and this relationship between temperature and kidney health evidenced in the study. “Dehydration pictures are very frequent in times of intense heat, and we need to pay more and more attention to this risk”, he admits.

How to protect yourself?

Taking care of the kidneys in a scenario of global warming requires the most varied actions, ranging from simple attitudes to complex public policies.

Scientists Guo and Li say that cities most affected by climate change will need to create alarm systems to protect people’s health.

“Some countries, for example, will need efficient communication to educate the population about care and eventually even create ‘cooling centers’ in the summer season,” they suggest.

Saldiva also cites changes in urban environments that can hold back the temperature rise. “It is necessary to recompose the vegetation cover of cities, which in many cases have turned into a desert of concrete slabs”, he classifies.

“In periods of heat, we must also pay greater attention to the most vulnerable, such as children and the elderly, hydrate well and wear light clothing”, adds the pathologist.

Taking care of your hydration, especially on the hottest days, is the first step in taking care of your kidneys (Photo: Getty Images via BBC News Brasil)

“It is also important to have regular medical appointments, control diabetes and hypertension and carry out simple tests that assess kidney health, such as urinalysis and blood creatinine levels, which are widely accessible in the Brazilian public system”, adds Abreu.

Finally, the nephrologist cites an easy strategy to adopt in everyday life to prevent more serious problems: look at the color of the urine, which should always be light yellow or almost transparent.

“If it is too yellowish or dark, it is a sign that we are not drinking enough water”, concludes the doctor.

Urgency of climate change

Research of this type had already been carried out in other countries.

“Until then, studies investigating heat-related kidney disease were conducted in developed countries, and we had little data available on what happens in low- and middle-income nations like Brazil,” note Guo and Li.

“These diseases are a public health concern and were related to 2.5 million deaths worldwide in 2017. We need to better understand how temperature changes influence this scenario,” experts say.

For the pathologist Paulo Saldiva, understanding the relationship between environmental factors and health brings the threat of climate change closer to the reality of all of us.

“That distant speech, that we need to change things to stabilize the temperature 70 years from now and save the Amazon and the polar bears, is replaced by the urgency of now, because the problem is in front of us”, he analyzes.

“We don’t have to wait that long for the situation to get bad. Climate change is happening and is already affecting our health,” he points out.