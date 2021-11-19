how Maiara and Maraisa become a fortress?

Two weeks ago, on November 5, Brazil said goodbye to one of its greatest singers, Marília Mendonça, who died in a tragic plane crash at the age of 26. Since then, two names from the country, so close to the “queen of suffering”, have been standing out in the media and in support of fans. Maiara and Maraisa, close friends of Marília, didn’t need to, but they became an even bigger fortress after the loss of one of the “bosses”.

splash has been closely following the twins’ routine and talked to some of Maiara and Maraisa’s closest people to answer: how did they manage to become even stronger after such a big loss? After all, as the backwoodsmen joked, Marília was the “third twin”, and the feeling, in fact, was one of brotherhood.

The balance between Maiara and Maraisa’s personalities is the main characteristic that makes them both stronger, especially in times of crisis. The first is emotion, the second is reason.

They canceled all shows the day they learned of the death, but it was only Workshow — the agency responsible for the agency — trying to find solutions to the schedule left by Marília that Maraisa already beat her chest and said: “I assume. We even do these shows. where we can stand”. And so they have done, relentless.

In Lorena, São Paulo, in addition to assuming the date of November 14, which was from Marília Mendonça, the twins from the sertanejo also accepted an extra show the following day. They sang for two hours looking at the screen and holding back the emotion of seeing images of their departed friend.

Maraisa wrote on social media shortly before the presentation on Sunday:

I will comply with all [os shows] I can because I can’t imagine anyone doing it, other than me and my sister. It’s very hard for me to force a smile in front of all this, to take pictures, to show myself on stage, because actually I’ll never be. But God, little by little, gives understanding and showing that we could not stop. For her. Per we!.

The fact is that, according to close friends, Maiara and Maraisa complement each other and together manage to strengthen themselves. Maiara is a wide smile, an expansive hug. Maraisa comes with calm, protection and makes a point of observing everything.

The balance of the country’s twins: Maiara is emotion and Maraisa is reason Image: João Valentino

What do they have in common? Both are dedicated and perfectionists. If they took on the mission of not letting the “bosses” run out, they’ll take it as long as they can. Determination makes them a fortress.

In the dressing room, after the show in Lorena (São Paulo), Maiara, apparently tired by so much emotion, smiled at the fans. Meanwhile, Maraisa talked to each one, held their hand and looked deeply into their eyes.

Maraisa sees Maiara as the heart of the duo. She is happiness in the form of people, and there is nothing better than a happy heart full of energy to infect a sea of ​​people. Maiara, on the other hand, sees her sister as her energy carrier. Always with her feet on the ground and listening to the songs, Maraisa cuddles her sister and transmits strength when she sings , delivers a close friend.

Taking over Marília Mendonça’s concert schedule, paying homage and taking the “Patroas” project forward are just some of the sisters’ attitudes. They are ready to become even more mature artists and promise to go far, trying, in some way, to fill a big hole left by one of the biggest phenomenons in Brazilian music.