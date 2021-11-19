How the ‘Elon Musk internet’ that the government wants to bring to Brazil works – Link

Starlink is the satellite company of billionaire Elon Musk, owner of electric car maker Tesla and SpaceX, a space rocket

SpaceX, the space tourism company owned by billionaire Elon Musk, is known for its rockets, but those aren’t the company’s only products. Within the company of Tesla founder, there is a project called starlink, which puts satellites into orbit to take internet connections to remote places — this was the reason that the Brazilian government’s Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, visited the billionaire on Monday, 15th.

According to a publication by Faria on social networks, the technology will be in Brazil “to connect rural schools and protect the Amazon using SpaceX/Starlink technology”. The minister, however, did not give a deadline or provide further details about the plan. Musk did not comment on the meeting.

Coming soon, @elonmusk will be in Brazil to connect rural schools and protect the Amazon using SpaceX/Starlink technology. we do not @govbr there is no optimism and no pessimism, we make it happen!!! I believe in Brazil!! pic.twitter.com/qjEUAPAlBc — Fábio Faria (@fabiofaria) November 16, 2021

The supposed arrival of the service in Brazil raised questions about Elon Musk’s internet service. So, read below how Starlink works.

What is Starlink?

Starlink was born in 2015 as a space tourism arm of SpaceX. Acting almost independently today, the project promises to put 42 thousand satellites in low orbit (between 500 km and 2,000 km altitude) to “sell” internet for a monthly subscription, similar to what telecommunications operators do, which install infrastructure networks with antennas on the ground.

In Musk’s project, these satellites will create a network capable of covering the entire planet, including remote and rural regions – which increases the potential for inclusion and business expansion. This is the importance of having a large volume of satellites: each of the equipment is connected to a network, ensuring that there are no areas without coverage as the globe moves.

Musk, however, rules out covering the Arctic and Antarctica. Despite the billionaire’s noise, internet via low-orbit satellites is hardly new, considering that traditional operators, such as Embratel, already offer something similar.

What is the advantage of satellite internet connection?

The main purpose of satellite internet is to bring connection at a lower cost than moving heavy cabling infrastructure (such as fiber optics) and antennas to locations far from urban centers.

In this sense, “connecting” the Amazon, as the Brazilian government wants, may become easier, as this market also finds few competitors — rivals such as Viasat, HughesNet and Project Kuiper (from the retailer Amazon) are in the business.

What is Starlink’s connection speed?

Startlink promises what it calls high speed and low latency: between 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps connectivity fast, with latency of 20 ms. Musk says the service should get better over time as more satellites enter orbit.

Is Starlink already operating in Brazil?

No. The company’s service is currently only available to certain countries in North America, Europe and Oceania. There is no information on whether or when the country will receive Starlink.

There is, however, an indication of the company’s interest in Brazil: the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), the sector’s regulatory body, approved Starlink equipment in May 2021, the first step towards an eventual launch on Brazilian soil (or space). The service also already has a website in Portuguese.

What is the price of a Starlink subscription?

In countries where Starlink is available, subscriptions go by $99, in addition to being required to shell out another $499 for installing the modem at home. It is not possible to know how much would be charged in Brazil.

How big is Starlink today?

Known for unusual verbiage in the business world, Elon Musk doesn’t provide much information about the size of the division — he just points out that it’s expanding rapidly, especially in the year 2021.

Last October, the billionaire stated that the company intended to put 12,000 satellites into orbit, at a total cost of US$ 10 billion. On another occasion, during this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), the amount of investment needed would be up to $30 billion, Musk said. Starlink’s goal is to reach the 500,000 consumer mark by the second half of 2022. Until August 2021, the company had 1.8 thousand satellites in orbit.