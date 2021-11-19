How the fight between Empiricus and TC ended up in the courts – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – Main financial market news

Conflicts between CT (TRAD3) and the empiricus leveled up last week. The former TradersClub filed an injunction against Felipe Miranda’s research, which in October released a report with ’10 reasons to shorten TRAD3′.

One of the objectives would be to make Empiricus declare in all content referring to the TC that it is a competitor of the company. Judge Renata Mota Maciel accepted part of the platform’s arguments, determining that the analysis house should release a supplement to the report to subscribers, recognizing the competition between the two companies and the potential conflict of interests.

On Wednesday (17), Empiricus managed to suspend the injunction until the collegiate judgment, under the condition of not publishing reports on the TC’s quarterly balance sheets. In the suspension decision, taken by the reporting judge Grava Brazil, he explained that he does not see research and the platform as competitors.

Furthermore, the TC itself would admit not having a direct competitor in documents and would not have claimed ‘conflict of interest’ when other analysis houses published positive recommendations for the company’s actions. “It should be noted that one of the main influencers and member of the appellee company (Rafael Ferri) released on the social network “Instagram” a positive report presented by the company “Eleven” regarding the actions of the appellee, and in this report there is also no , apparently, information about the existence of a conflict of interest, nor questioning of the aggravated company in this sense, which proves to be contradictory with the authorial claim, mainly due to the apparent partnership between the aggravated company and the company “Eleven”, affirms the judge reporting judge.

On October 26, Empiricus released the report recommending subscribers to ‘shorten’ the TC papers. In practice, shortear means to build a short position to profit from the fall of a certain stock. The reasons listed for the ‘short’ included factors such as inflated valuation, low income diversification, operating irregularity and little innovative business.

In research’s view, TC would be a ‘fake tech’, that is, a company that passes for a technology company. The Empiricus report fell like a bomb in the platform’s shares, which came to fall 10.17% in the trading session after the publication of the short recommendation.

Since the IPO, the platform for investors has accumulated a drop of 50.19%, from the level of R$ 12.87 to the current R$ 6.55.

Wanted by E-Investor, Empiricus and TC declined to comment.

