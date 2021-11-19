How to repay Caixa Tem’s loan? check out

At the end of September, Caixa launched its new credit line through Caixa Tem. But it is worth noting that the loan program has a high and unfavorable interest rate: 3.99% per month. However, some users of the application can already apply for loans, released in amounts from R$300 to R$1 thousand. In addition, the credit can also be paid in up to 24 installments. The first ones released to make the request were users born in January and February.

However, even after taking out the loan, many people do not know exactly what the payment conditions are. So, to find out how to pay off your Caixa Tem loan, check out below.

How to repay Caixa Tem’s loan?

As for payment, you can pay from one to a maximum of 24 (twenty-four) monthly installments. On the other hand, the payment of Caixa Tem Credit for your business takes place in a minimum of 4 installments and a maximum period of 24 months.

The loan installments will be debited every month to the customer’s Digital Savings account. Then, the customer must deposit or transfer the money to the account by the due date to pay the installment.

The amount of the installment can be deposited in Poupança Digital+ via deposit at CAIXA ATMs, lottery outlets or CAIXA Aqui correspondents, by bank transfer or Pix.

If there is a balance in the account, but it comes from social benefits, the portion will not be debited, as it is necessary to have a sufficient balance for the portion without considering the benefit amount.

Finally, it is worth remembering that the user can request a loan with a value between R$300 and R$1 thousand. In addition, the Caixa Tem loan will have a rate of 3.99% per month. According to the Central Bank’s Monetary and Credit Statistics report, the average rate for the banking system is 1.45% per month. The interest rate on general personal credit is 2.42% monthly. Learn more about Caixa Tem’s loan here!

Image: Sidney de Almeida / Shutterstock.com