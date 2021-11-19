Hulk contract to be extended until the end of 2023

Athletic president Sérgio Coelho gave excellent news to Galo’s fans last night. The contract of the current star of the team from Cuca, striker Hulk, which would expire at the end of next year, should be extended until December 2023.

According to Coelho, the striker’s contract with Atlético provides for automatic renewal triggering for another 12 months, if the player makes 20 matches next season.

“For all to know, we signed the contract with the Hulk until the end of 2022, with a clause that, if he plays at least, it seems to me, 20 games, automatically, he is renewed for 2023. people understand that by the end of 2023 the Hulk will be a Galo player”, said Coelho in an interview with Web Rádio Galo, during an event at Arena MRV, the future stadium of Galo.

Hired by Atlético earlier this year, Hulk has already played 61 matches with the Rooster shirt, scoring 27 goals. There were 12 in the Brazilian Championship alone, and he is one of the top scorers in the competition. With shirt 7 on the field, Atlético won 41 victories, had 12 draws and suffered only eight defeats.

