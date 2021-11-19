Hulk hits goal and contract with Atlético-MG was renewed until December 2023 – 11/18/2021

Hulk’s contract with Atlético-MG was renewed for another year. The revelation was made by the club’s president, Sérgio Coelho, during an event at the MRV Arena, the future athletic stadium. But it didn’t take a negotiation for the striker’s bond to be extended for another season. Galo’s shirt number 7 hit a very modest goal.

“For everyone to know, we signed the contract with the Hulk until the end of 2022, with a clause that if you play, it seems to me that 20 games, would be automatically renewed until 2023. So we understand that by the end of 2023 it will be Galo player,” said Sérgio Coelho in an interview with Web Rádio Galo.

Hulk easily hit the target stipulated in the contract. The striker arrived at Cidade do Galo this season and has already played 61 matches with the Atletico shirt and has 27 goals scored. The 35-year-old has the highest salary at the club, alongside fellow striker Diego Costa. Each one receives around R$1.4 million per month.

Right in the first season in Belo Horizonte, the 7 shirt has already fallen in favor of the fans. The goals, the assists and the great performances make him the most outstanding Atlético player in 2021. Hulk is in the fight for the artillery of the Copa do Brasil and the Campeonato Brasileiro, with six and 12 goals, respectively.

In his debut year at Atlético, Hulk can win up to three titles. In 2021, Galo was champion of Minas Gerais, is in the final of the Copa do Brasil and is the leader of the Brasileirão, with eight points more than Flamengo, with six games left to finish the competition.