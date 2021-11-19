‘Humanity’s oldest jewels’ are discovered in Morocco – International

RABAT – They are not made of gemstones. Not even gold plated. In fact, they are little more than small perforated shells colored with red ocher. However, according to an international team of archaeologists, the set of necklaces and bracelets presented this Thursday, the 18th, at the Morocco, are the oldest gems of mankind.

The artifacts, presented during a ceremony in Rabat, were discovered a few weeks ago in the Bizmoune cave, located in a coastal region near the resort of Essaouira, in the southwest of the country. According to the researchers, the jewelry is between 142,000 and 150,000 years old.

The discovery was made by an international team formed by the National Institute of Archeology and Heritage Sciences (INSAP) of Morocco, the University of Arizona and the Mediterranean Laboratory of Prehistory Europe Africa.

“They are the oldest jewels of humanity”, declared the Moroccan researcher Abdeljalil Bouzouggar, professor at INSAP. He also highlighted that the shells would have served as a communication tool between human groups.

“It was the first time that human beings used their bodies as a means of communication, whether to communicate with each other or with members of other groups, more or less distant from their place of origin,” he said. And he added: “There are many species of shells, but [os grupos humanos] they went looking for the same species both here in Morocco and in Algeria, in a deposit that dates back 35,000 years, in South Africa, in a deposit that is 75,000 years old, or in Israel, in a deposit that is 135,000 years old,” stated Bouzouggar.