“I can’t have sex with someone very big”

Photo: Playback / Instagram





Anitta participated in the Salada Sato program, hosted by the presenter Sabrina Sato on YouTube!

In the video published last Thursday (17), the singer commented on the consequences of fame:

“This fame is very crazy, because we manage to achieve several things and, unfortunately, in Brazil, what becomes big news is the thing in our personal life. If we make a mistake, everyone will talk about it. If it were just like this: Nobody commented and nobody comments anything, ok.

But the problem is, when you do something wrong, everyone falls on you. When you do something that’s cool, no one even chums. This is really something that makes me crazy.”

The artist also told how she realized she was becoming famous in Brazil:

“When I started to see my story that never happened, then I started to understand that I was famous. Then I also learned that it’s no use trying to disprove everything, let others say what they really want. If I’m going to disprove everything, I’ll spend three, four hours of my day just disproving things, so I better go to sleep and accept.”

Anitta also spoke about fame in the United States:

“I always went out here, I always went to clubs, such, and it was always like that, normal. I said: Guys, out of nowhere, everyone wants to catch me. I think I look prettier. And I had done some business to my face and then I said: Man, I’m really beautiful, right. (…) People like us just because we’re famous.”

On the show, the singer also revealed that she has cystitis from her honeymoon:

“One problem I have that is terrible is honeymoon cystitis. I can’t have sex with someone so big that I can’t walk the next day. It’s horrible and has nothing to do with bacteria, it’s not a bacterial infection, guys, it’s because it punched a lot there and it got inflamed.

When you get someone big, my God, I can’t breathe, because there’s that pain. I can’t do anything, I can’t even think. Once I was sleeping with a jerk and then I woke up with that pain. I made up that I had to work. There was nothing, I had a c**** pain and I had to go home.”

Even living at the peak of her career, the artist commented on her retirement:

“not far away [para se aposentar]. This life is a lot, a lot of running. I don’t know, this industry is very unfair to women, demanding that we always look new, whenever we are keeping pace with people who are ten, 20 years younger than us, who have a lot more breath , much more gas.

I don’t want that for me, I’ll retire in a little while, look, so many amazing things have happened in my life, I’m so grateful. Things I never even imagined, everyone said it was impossible.”

But does not stop there! Recently, Anitta was seen as a possible affair of Marina Ruy Barbosa’s ex-husband, but she spoke about her alleged romance with the Brazilian on Twitter, as you can see below:

“Then people just sent me some news (gossip). Yes, I had a barbecue at my house and my friends invited friends. But I was already double booked internationally, so the gossip that I’m having a Brazilian affair doesn’t apply. I organize demographically. If you’re from Brazil, it’s for when you’re on Brazilian soil, and so on… States, countries… you always have to organize properly.”