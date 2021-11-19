‘I will be very happy’ · TV News

Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) will be ecstatic on her wedding day to Augusto (Gil Coelho) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Before going up to the altar, the princess will have an emotional conversation with Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella). “I will be very happy”, will imagine the young woman in the telenovela at six on Globo.

In the scenes planned to go aired on Saturday (20) in the brochure by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the empress will help the youngest to get ready for the ceremony. “Today you will marry the man you chose! You will be happy, very happy”, will say the Italian.

“My heart is beating so hard! Augusto is perfect, a wonderful man. You were right when you chose him, and I was lucky when Isabel [Giulia Gayoso] preferred Gaston [Daniel Torres]”, will comment the bride.

Luisa’s rival (Mariana Ximenes) will admit: “In that, the countess was right, Augusto was made for you.” “She knows my daughters better than I do”, will cry the wife of Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello). “No one knows me better than you,” Leopoldina countered.

Leticia Sabatella’s character will let herself be carried away by emotion and will tell that she was not close to her mother. That’s why she always made an effort to be friends with the heiresses: “I was raised isolated from everything, alone and that didn’t do me any good. I swore that with my family, I would be present. Expressing feelings was something I had to learn, I still am apprehending. But they are here.”

Leopoldina promises her mother

“After I lost my firstborn, my Afonso, you were a light in my life! I was so afraid of losing you too, I prayed so much! This one!

time, God was good to me. My bambina is getting married! I want to say so many things, but I can’t! Be happy, my bambina. I wish you all happiness!”, Teresa Cristina will complete.

Monarchs will embrace in tears. “I will be very happy, Mom! For both of us!”, Isabel’s sister will say. Afterwards, the audience will follow the scenes of the princess’ union with the Austro-Hungarian naval officer.

However, the lovebirds’ moments of joy will be short-lived. Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) will take advantage of Leopoldina’s wedding to invade Mato Grosso. Dom Pedro will summon Augusto to the war between Brazil and Uruguay and will disrupt the youth’s honeymoon.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

