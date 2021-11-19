‘I won’t change’ · TV News

Even after being eliminated with just 15.38% of the votes to stay in A Fazenda 13 – second-lowest percentage of the season -, Valentina Francavilla continued to be embarrassed to defend Dayane Mello. “I’m not going to change my opinion at all,” he assured.

Before leaving confinement, still on Thursday (18), the Italian had already paid a pain when she lied three times about the truth behind Rico Melquiades’ torn jacket. Valentina seemed to have forgotten about the cameras that broadcast almost everything that happens in the house 24 hours a day.

Some of the scenes were even shown to her by Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa in the Decompression Cabin during the night of this Friday (19). “How false!” admitted Valentina, who later returned to the narrative of disagreement even in front of the images.

During the interview, the ex-pea denied having witnessed the moment in which Dayane tore her coat with a knife and stated that no one saw how much the Alagoas humiliated her. “There are 30 cameras in there,” recalled the actress. “Guys, people take every little thing!”, she was startled.

Selfie and Lidi did try to get some trace of regret out of her, but Mouse’s ex-stage assistant just laughed and even accused them of kissing Rico’s ass. The Italian was still unhappy to learn that the public supported Solange Gomes in the disagreement between them.

“Solange is a fake! She knows how to do VT, she is manipulative. On TV it was beautiful for her side. It’s not possible that someone took her side,” he defended. “Yeah, but she stayed and you’re here,” the comedian needled.

At the end of the chat, which lasted only 21 minutes but had many moments of embarrassment, Valentina learned that she had gained many followers, but began to lose after her fights with Rico and Solange. “But may I speak? I don’t change my mind at all,” he stamped his foot. “Help me help you!” Lidi begged.

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#59 – What’s up with Dayane in The Farm 13?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos