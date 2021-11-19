Ibaneis announces third dose for audience aged 57 and over

posted on 11/18/2021 1:20 PM / updated on 11/18/2021 1:29 PM



(credit: Minervino JÃºnior/CB)

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), announced this Thursday afternoon (11/18), the beginning of the application of the third dose (D3) against covid-19 for the public aged 57 years or more than have received the second dose 5 months ago. In a publication on Twitter, the head of the Palace of Buriti informed that the start of this immunization will start on Monday (22/11).

“I bring good news about the vaccination. From Monday (22), we will vaccinate with the third dose the public over 57 years old who have received the second dose 5 months ago. (A) Our Chain of Cold has the necessary stock to serve this audience”, said the head of the Local Executive, on Twitter.

The previous determination, which allowed the application of the immunizing agent to elderly people aged 60 years or more who have received D2 for at least six months will be disregarded as of Monday (22).

The guidance given by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, at the beginning of the week, allows the deadline to be reduced by one month. The Health Department, at the time, had stated to the mail that it would follow the guidance of the larger paste and that the date of the new schedule for the third dose would be announced shortly.

Vaccine stock



In stock, 98,280 thousand Pfizer doses will be available for the application of the third dose, according to the latest update from the Health Department – the Pfizer vaccine is the only one allowed for the application of the third dose. The estimate, according to the Ministry of Health, is that more than 12.4 million Brazilians will be able to take the third dose.

*Intern under the supervision of Mariana Fernandes.