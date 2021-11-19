Ibovespa futures trades lower with foreign investors and investors aware of fiscal risks; PEC dos Precatório follows on the radar

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

SAO PAULO – The future Ibovespa operates in a fall in business this Friday (19), both following the domestic news and the greater risk aversion of the main world indices, amid the increase in cases of coronaviruses in Europe.

Investors remain attentive to fiscal risks, following the progress of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Precatório in the Senate. Yesterday, the Exchange closed with the lowest score in more than a year, after the market realized that the basic text approved by the Chamber will hardly pass without changes by the senators. The leader of the government in the Senate and the rapporteur of the PEC in the House, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), has been saying that the government can modify points in the proposal and accept suggestions from senators in order to facilitate approval.

According to the state, circulates a table among government senators indicating 40 guaranteed favorable votes and the possibility of another 13. Given this score, the government would already be admitting adjustments to the text of the PEC for the matter to be approved.

In an interview with GloboNews, the senator stated that the government is also open to making Brazil Aid permanent, and not transitory until the end of 2022, as has been suggested at the moment. Bezerra spoke about the possibility of creating a mixed commission in Congress to monitor the payment of court orders, which are debts of the Union that can no longer be appealed.

On Thursday, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes predicted that all candidates for the 2022 presidential election would promise to make Auxílio Brasil permanent at R$400. The amount is more than double the average paid by Bolsa Família.

The day has few economic indicators. Investors should pay close attention to the speech of Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, who participates in an event in the early afternoon. The outlook for inflation has worsened in recent weeks and impacted markets. While forecasts are for a higher price rise than previously thought, on the other hand, the stakes for economic growth are waning.

At 9:12 am (Brasilia time), Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 traded down 0.44%, to 103,030 points.

The commercial dollar opened close to stability and operates at a slight increase of 0.12% to R$ 5.576 in purchases and R$ 5.577 in sales. Dollar futures maturing in December 2021 rose 0.32% to R$5.587.

In the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 drops 11 basis points to 12.05%; DI for January 2025 drops seven basis points to 12.09%; and the DI for January 2027 is down four basis points, at 11.90%

In the United States, the agenda also has few indicators. The market will follow a possible succession in the American Central Bank, the Federal Reserve. By the weekend, President Joe Biden will be able to nominate a name to replace the current one. chairman, Jerome Powell.

New York futures indices operate on mixed trends, but mostly bearish. Dow Jones futures retreat 0.5%; S&P 500 futures retreat 0.22%; and Nasdaq futures advanced 0.3%.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, operated at a low of 0.25%.

Covid-19’s rapid advance on the continent remains a central cause for concern. Several countries register records of new cases daily, causing governments to impose partial measures of lockdown and implement stricter rules about the unvaccinated. Austria will adopt the measure as of Monday (22) and Germany – which has already adopted restrictions on those who did not get vaccinated – does not rule out adopting a similar position.

In the segment of commodities, oil prices fall sharply again. Brent barrel, Petrobras’ reference price (PETR3, PETR4), drops 3.14% to US$ 78.69 a barrel. WTI drops 3.01% to $76.63 a barrel.

Iron ore prices rose again today on the Chinese Dalian Stock Exchange, advancing more than 2%. Concerns about the financial situation of China’s builders and developers, such as Evergrande, remain on investors’ radar.

Asian stock markets closed Friday with mixed performances. The Nikkei index in Japan rose 0.5%; Shanghai SE, in China, rose 1.13%; the Hang Seng, in Hong Kong, fell 1.07%; and Kospi, in South Korea, increased 0.8%.

Corporate news highlights that Petz (PETZ3) moved BRL 779 million in its follow-on share offering. Dasa (DASA3), Raia Drogasil (RADL3) and Ouro Fino (OFSA3) announced acquisitions.

Alupar (ALUP11) and Porto Seguro (PSSA3) will distribute earnings.

Petz (PETZ3) priced its follow-on share offering at BRL 19.00 per share, a 2.8% discount from yesterday’s close. Based on the fixed value per share, the transaction generated R$779 million.

The funds raised in the offer will be used to develop the company’s digital platform, technology and logistics, possible acquisitions and accelerate the opening of stores and veterinary hospitals. Petz’s plan is to open 50 new stores next year.

As a result of the capital increase, Petz’s new capital stock increased to R$1.188 billion, divided into 435,057,914 common shares.

Alliar ([ativo=ALLR3])

Alliar (ALLR3) announced on Thursday night that MAM Asset Management, manager of the resources of businessman Nelson Tanure, sent a binding proposal addressed to the company’s controlling shareholders for the acquisition of up to the entirety of the company’s shares held by the controlling shareholders, at the price per share of R$20.50.

According to a press release, the Proposal is valid until November 26, 2021.

Dasa (DASA3) announced yesterday (18) the acquisition of 100% of Mantris. Mantris develops services related to occupational medicine and integrated health management.

In a statement, the company also informed that its subsidiary, Diagnostics Maipú por Imágenes, made the total purchase of the company Laboratório de Medicina, located in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Values ​​were not disclosed.

RD (RADL3) approved the acquisition of Cuco Health so that the purchase price per share is more than one and a half times higher than the equity value of the share.

Therefore, there will be a right of withdrawal for shareholders who did not vote in favor of the acquisition of Cuco Health until December 20th.

The refund amount will be R$ 2.64 per share.

Fine Gold (OFSA3)

Ouro Fino Saúde Animal (OFSA3) acquired all the shareholdings issued by Regenera Medicina Veterinária Advanced, for the amount of R$ 20 million.

Alupar (ALUP11) approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$70.33 million, equivalent to R$0.08 per common share, R$0.08 per preferred share and R$0.24 per unit.

Shareholders registered in the company’s records at the end of April 27 will be entitled to receive these dividends.

Safe Harbor (PSSA3)

Porto Seguro (PSSA3) corrected the amount of interest on equity (JCP) informed at the end of October, to be paid by May 30, 2022.

The correct remuneration is R$0.2773 per share.

Gafisa (GFSA3) informed that it managed to raise around R$ 150 million from investors, “reinforcing its cash position, while maintaining itself as a developer of the projects involved in this operation”, he pointed out.

According to the company, the adjustment in the amount raised was mainly due to (i) changes in the structure of the operation, motivated by changes in the national scenario; (ii) the fact that the operation announced on 08.03.2021 originally involved 5 projects, and the final transaction was carried out considering 4 plots of land, all of which already belonged to the company’s landbank.

“The core of the operation remained the same, that is, seeking to recycle the capital already invested in land on the Company’s balance sheet, with a significant increase in liquidity and cash availability for the development of Gafisa’s projects. This operation, combined with Gafisa’s fourth consecutive quarter with profit, and other strong company indicators, attest to the effort and dedication of the company’s management – ​​especially Gafisa Capital – in re-establishing Gafisa as one of the largest real estate development companies in the country. ”, he stated.

Camil (CAML3) concluded the 11th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in 2 series.

Said debentures correspond to the amount of R$ 650 million and will have a term of 7 years.

The funds will be used in the construction and installation of an electric energy cogeneration plant from biomass and in strengthening the company’s working capital.

Neoenergy (NEOE3)

Neoenergia (NEOE3) informed that last Tuesday (16) the second and last stretch that makes up the Santa Luzia project went into commercial operation. The Santa Luzia Lot has a total annualized RAP of R$63 million.

Dexco (DXCO3) announced the resumption of operations at the vitreous chinaware unit in Queimados (RJ).

The S&P rating agency assigned a ‘brAA’ rating to Orizon (ORVR3), with a stable outlook.

BrasilAgro (AGRO3)

Charles River Capital now holds a position of less than 10% of the capital of BrasilAgro (AGRO3).

