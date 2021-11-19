Ibovespa hesitates amid adjustments and fiscal on radar By Reuters

2/2



© Reuters. São Paulo Stock Exchange 10/28/2021 REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli



2/2

by Andrew Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The government did not show a firm direction this Thursday, after three sessions of decline, as investors remain attentive to the local tax issue, especially the developments around the PEC dos Precatório.

The partial recovery of shares that suffered in recent trading sessions, such as Intermédica, Natura and Magazine Luiza, contributed on the positive side, but the drop in prices weighed on Vale.

At 11:47, the Ibovespa dropped 0.02% to 102,929.34 points. At the highest level so far, it rose to 103,757.27 points, after closing at the lowest level of 2021 the day before. The financial volume totaled 7.1 billion reais.

Despite flirting with the positive sign on Thursday, market fears over fiscal policy continue. At the center of the board is the PEC dos Precatórios, which deals with the payment of debts of the Union legally recognized and which makes room for the payment of Brazil Aid.

The PEC, which has already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies, is seen as a viable option by investors, even though it is not considered the best option, given the market’s fears with potential “B plans” adopted by the government.

“The stock market undergoes a technical adjustment and nothing guarantees that this will be sustained throughout the day,” says Pedro Galdi, an analyst at Mirae Asset, referring to the Ibovespa’s high moments. “The problems that made our stock market fall are still there,” he says, citing, among other factors, the risk of the PEC returning to the Chamber.

An alternative text presented to the PEC dos Precatórios in the late afternoon of Wednesday by three senators provides for the payment of these debts of the Union outside the ceiling of public spending.

Overseas, the and opened higher, with chip maker Nvidia advancing after strong third-quarter results.

HIGHLIGHTS

– INTERMEDICAL ON rises 3.6% and NATURA ON (SA:) advances 4%, supported by the rise in the index. Intermédica came from three consecutive negative sessions, while Natura accumulated 5 consecutive casualties. Papers from retailers like MAGAZINE LUIZA ON (SA:) are also recovering.

– VALE ON (SA:) yielded 1.6%, CSN ON (SA:) dropped 2% and USIMINAS PN (SA:) dropped 3.2%, in the wake of a new drop in iron ore prices. Commodity futures contracts in China tumbled to the lowest level in a year, with the prospect of steel demand bleak in the country.

– PETROBRAS PN (SA:) yielded 0.3% despite the improvement in oil prices, which fell earlier after China and the US signaled they can access their fuel reserves.

– ALLIAR ON, which is not listed on the Ibovespa, soared 14.7%, after reaching a maximum of 24.23%, following news that Nelson Tanure closed a deal to take control of the company.