Ibovespa renews its low for the year amid uncertainties about public accounts in 2023 | finance

The lack of clarity on the part of investors about what the dynamics of public accounts will be in the coming year continues to ward off interest in risky assets, which led to the Ibovespa , again, to register closing minimums in 2021 . On fall day of Valley , steelmakers and banks, the index failed to avoid its fourth consecutive day of losses.

O Ibovespa closed today’s trading session down 0.51%, at 102,426.00 points, after having fluctuated between 103,757 points, in the highs, and 102,104 points, in the lows of the day. The volume traded within the index today was R$20 billion, a level that is below the 2021 average, close to R$23 billion.

Vale ON shares ended the day with a drop of 4.11%, following the falling prices of iron ore. CSN ON retreated 5.35%, Gerdau PN fell 4.11% and Usiminas PNA lost 5.70%. In the financial sector, Itaú PN dropped 1.66%, Bradesco PN dropped 0.96% and Banco do Brasil ON dropped 0.75%.

According to graphic analysts, today’s drop may have opened a channel for more significant losses in the coming days. According to Itaú BBA professionals, the 102,850 points mark was considered a “danger zone” for the Ibovespa.

“That would be the last hurdle before deepening further declines. If that happens, in a medium-term view, the index could look for regions like 102,000, 97,600 and 93,200 points, which was the lowest recorded in October 2020,” say the institution analysts.

For Ágora, if the Ibovespa managed to defend the level of 102,800 points, there would be room for an upward correction in the short term, to the level of resistance marked at 108,700 points.

“In the opposite direction, the confirmation of the loss of support would open the way for the continuation of the downward movement towards the bottom region, projected at 99,500 points. In both scenarios, the downtrend in the medium term would be maintained”, point out the graphists of the institution.

In the current scenario, the local variable income market continues to be pressured by fiscal uncertainties related to the approval of the PEC dos Precatório. “It’s scary to think that there isn’t much trigger for improvement”, says the partner and chief economist of Tower Three Capital, Thiago Pereira.

In his view, after the vote on the proposal is concluded, the discussion on how the Budget will be distributed should begin, which could generate new waves of volatility in the local market. “The President has already signaled a readjustment for the servers, the Ministries will want more resources”, he says, noting that, at the same time, the Central Bank continues in its difficult mission to contain inflation and that upward movements in Treasuries interest rates may pressure even more the local market.

The person in charge of BTG Pactual digital shares and derivatives desk, Jerson Zanlorenzi, says that the balance is still “heavy on the side of risk aversion” and it should not be just the approval of the PEC dos Precatório that could trigger an upward movement of the Ibovespa.

“I don’t think there is a silver bullet. The PEC has passed, is everything resolved? No. The market’s concern today is signaling for several issues. The issue of readjusting servers and how the Budget should be brought up here. value is having greater clarity in all these factors, it is the market realizing that things are on track”, says the professional.

Despite this, Zanlorenzi has observed that, after the stock market’s continued decline, there seems to be a significant improvement in the technical aspects of the market. “Some sectors are showing greater resilience, in a sign that investors are starting to become more uncomfortable selling shares at this price level,” he points out.