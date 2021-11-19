Ibovespa renews worst year-end score on fear of fiscal risks; dollar reaches BRL 5.57

SAO PAULO – Without a break, the Ibovespa suffered another day of losses and ended the session this Thursday (11) with the lowest closing score in over a year. The day did not bring news to encourage investors, on the contrary – it only heightened concerns about fiscal risks, which have been influencing the market for some time.

The conversations around the PEC dos Precatórios signal that the text approved in two rounds in the Chamber, without many alterations, must undergo radical changes in the Senate, where congressmen are already studying the removal of the judicial debts of the government of Teto dos Gastos. Next week, the text to be discussed at the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ) should be a hybrid containing amendments suggested by senators and quite out of step with what was initially intended.

With the PEC, the government wants to finance the adjustment in the portion of Auxílio Brasil, substitute for Bolsa Família, postponing the payment of court orders. In the alternative proposals that reached the rapporteur of the matter, however, the idea is to pay the precatório, finance the Aid Brazil and still not blow the Expenses Ceiling (since the payment of judicial debts would be accounted, exceptionally, separately).

“From a fiscal point of view, there are positive elements in the proposal presented by the three senators. The issue of paying precatories outside the ceiling would not be bad news for the markets, as the rule would remain untouched and this expense handled in an exceptional way. From a political point of view, however, there are some relevant obstacles”, says the team of analysts at Levante Ideia de Investimentos.

The economic team has already declared that it does not agree with the alternative proposal and the lack of understanding has once again stressed investors.

“The Senate’s demonstrations of not wanting to pass the PEC the way the government wanted it is also a sign that other reforms are unlikely to pass the Congress. But if the government shows that it has the strength to pass something “heavy”, there is the prospect that we can have a more productive year in 2022 and even have an upward GDP revision”, explains Fabrizio Velloni, chief economist of the Corretora Front .

The Ibovespa closed down 0.51% to 102,426 points. The volume traded on the day was R$28.4 billion. It was the lowest closing score of the index since November 6, 2020. Ibovespa futures trades down 0.55% to 103,130 points in the last trades of the day.

Vale’s shares (VALE3) moved the biggest volumes of the day’s trading and was also among the biggest declines of today’s session. The papers ended the day at a low of 4.11% to R$ 62.33. The company’s performance was pressured by iron ore, whose prices fell to their lowest level in more than a year: on the Dalian Stock Exchange, the commodity closed 5.1%, at US$ 80.21 dollars and remains in drop in first Friday trades.

The commercial dollar rose again strongly in today’s session and closed up 0.83% to R$ 5.569 in buying and R$ 5.570 in selling. Dollar futures maturing in December 2021 rose 0.51% to BRL 5.568 near the close.

In the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 advanced 14 basis points to 12.16%; DI for January 2025 rose 10 basis points to 12.09%; and the DI for January 2027 increased by six basis points, at 11.96%.

Abroad, concerns about a new wave of Covid-19, with an increase in the number of cases, put pressure on business. In Europe, where several countries have decreed lockdown for non-vaccinated ones, the stock exchanges closed down. The Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, retreated 0.45%.

In the United States, the succession of the Federal Reserve presidency has also been cautiously followed by investors. Any signal coming from the American Central Bank could indicate a change in the pace of withdrawal of stimulus to the economy or give an idea of ​​when interest rates in the country could rise again.

The Dow Jones closed down 0.17% to 35,871 points; S&P was up 0.34%, to 4,704 points, the Nasdaq technology exchange advanced 0.45%, to 15,993 points.

Oil prices have partially recovered from a downturn with the possibility of the US and China triggering reserves to increase supply in the market and reduce prices. The barrel of Brent, whose price is a reference for Petrobras, rose 1.13% to US$ 81.19 and that of WTI advanced 0.8% to US$ 78.99.

