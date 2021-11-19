In a warm game, Cruzeiro draws with Sampaio Corrêa for Serie B

Cruzeiro drew 1-1 with Sampaio Corrêa on Thursday night (18th), for the 37th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. Maurício opened the scoring, and Léo Santos equaled the score at Castelão stadium, in São Luís, Maranhão.

Maranhenses reached 47 conquered points and are in tenth place in the national tournament. Fox is in 11th place, with the same score as tonight’s opponent.

In the first minutes of the ball rolling, the atmosphere of the duel was a true friendly, with two teams without aspirations on the leaderboard. However, Maurício opened the scoring after seven minutes.

After that, the home team had at least three more good chances to expand, but stopped at the always very good goalkeeper Fábio. On the other side, Luiz Daniel slipped and left the goal free for Léo Santos to head-level the 40th minute of the first stage.

On the way back from half-time, the game went back to being tepid at Castelão stadium. Both teams found it difficult to create scoring opportunities. The teams exchanged a lot of passes, but without creating a chance to break the net.

There were no shots against goals saved by Luiz Daniel and Fábio until the final stretch of the match. Equality does not completely free Sampaio and Cruzeiro from relegation, although the chances are very remote for a takedown. Mainly to Cruzeiro, which can still be surpassed (in the number of victories) by Remo and Londrina.

DATASHEET

SAMPAIO CORRÊA X CRUISE

Reason: 37th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship

Local: Castelão, in São Luís (MA)

Date: November 18, 2021 (Thursday)

Schedule: at 9 pm (GMT)

Referee: Salim Fende Chavez (SP)

assistants: Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP) and Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira (SP)

VAR: Thiago Duarte Peixoto (SP)

Yellow card: Ferreira (Sampaio Corrêa); Thiago (Cruise)

goals: Maurício, at 8 minutes of the 1st period (1-0); Léo Santos, 40 minutes into the 1st half (1-1)

SAMPAIO CORRÊA: Luiz Daniel, Maurício, Allan Godói, Nilson Júnior and Éder Lima; Betinho (Márcio Araújo), Ferreira (Guilherme Campana), Léo Artur and Roney (Jean Silva); Pepper and Jackson (Ciel). Technician: João Brigatti.

CRUISE: Fábio, Rômulo (Norberto), Léo Santos, Eduardo Brock and Jean Victor; Adriano, Ventura, Giovanni (Marco Antônio) and Claudinho (Vitor Roque); Felipe Augusto and Thiago (Flávio). Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.