In addition to Camila Queiroz: 4 actresses who had sex with Walcyr Carrasco





You may not remember, but the Bahia don’t forget any bullshit! After the controversy between Camila Queiroz and author Walcyr Carrasco, we rescued four other actresses who also had a crush on the author of soap operas. Check out:

Thais Araújo

The actress revealed during the program “Roda Viva” that she received a scolding from the author after refusing to do an anal sex scene in the soap opera “Xica da Silva”, on TV Manchete, when she was 17 years old.

“Xica was portrayed, many times, on the erotic side. When I went to do it, I was 17 to 18. The moment I denied doing an anal sex scene, Walter Avancini and Walcyr Carrasco went to say that I was turning her into ‘Maria Chiquinha’”, said Taís.

Soon after, Walcyr Carrasco countered the wife of Lázaro Ramos. “They didn’t even know my name. I only met them at the end of the novel in a single pass through the studio. I never even knew about that scene. I just wrote. But I don’t think that scene ever existed, I certainly didn’t write,” he said.

Marina Ruy Barbosa

Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Considered one of the great highlights of the soap opera “Amor à Vida”, from 2013, the actress saw her prominence become practically nil when she refused a demand from Walcyr. She refused to shave her hair for the character and died in the plot because of it.

“When she accepted the role, she had agreed that she would get a haircut. He had verbally agreed that he would cut when he accepted the role. She didn’t warn in advance that she wasn’t going to cut […] it was five days and I had to change the whole story. Got it?”, he said in an interview with Caras.

Tata Werneck

The presenter was successful in the role of Valdirene, also in “Amor à Vida”, but despite the prominence she was never called for a soap opera by the author. “From Walcyr Carrasco this novel. By the way, if you want to ask him why he doesn’t talk to me, I did Valdirene and he never looked me in the face again”, joked the presenter during an interview between Lady Night and Taís Araújo.

According to the web, the author doesn’t like to improvise on top of his text, something the actress used a lot in her characters.

Elizabeth Savella

Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The actress was at the height of the villain Jezebel in “Chocolate com Pepper” in 2003, and by modifying some lines of her character, the author left her completely speechless, literally. The character was silent for two weeks of the plot.

“I had a very famous actress who made up lines, and then I had a problem with (the character’s) throat and she was speechless for two weeks,” said Walcyr Carrasco during a literary event.