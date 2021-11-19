In addition to Camila Queiroz, remember other crap from Walcyr Carrasco

The internet is on fire due to the announcement of the departure of Camila Queiroz from Globo, leaving the second season of Verdades Secretas without the protagonist Angel, the character played by the actress.

Among the reasons given by her, there are disagreements about the direction in which the plot would have taken, which is directly related to Walcyr Carrasco, author of the work and responsible for the entire story.

As soon as the controversy came to light after a statement from the station and, as a result, with a statement from Camila on their social networks, internet users began to ‘dig up’ similar cases that had occurred with other actresses in Walcyr’s plots. Remember some of this crap:

Taís Araújo

Credit: ReproductionTaís Araújo as Chica da Silva

In 1996, at age 17, Taís Araújo was the protagonist of Chica da Silva, on TV Manchete, when she was pressured to make an intimate scene involving anal sex. As he refused, the actress came into conflict with Walcyr, author of the plot.

The revelation was made during the program “Roda Viva”, in which Taís participated as one of the personalities to interview the guest of the night, Zezé Motta:

“Our lives cross at times, and I’ll start with our beloved Xica da Silva”, he said, alluding to the fact that Zezé also played the historical character in cinema, starring in the film by director Cacá Diegues in 1977.

“Xica was portrayed many times on the erotic side. when did i go [a personagem], when I refused to do an anal sex scene, Walter Avancini and Walcyr Carrasco were publicly saying that I was turning Xica da Silva into Maria Chiquinha,” he reported.

However, the author refuted Taís Araújo’s revelation and said he had never written a sex scene in Xica da Silva’s 1996 revival.

Marina Ruy Barbosa

Marina Ruy Barbosa as Nicole in the soap opera Amor à Vida

In the soap opera ‘Amor à Vida’, shown in 2013, the actress lived Nicole, a millionaire orphan who discovers she is suffering from leukemia. Because of this, the actress would have to shave her hair. But by refusing, he angered Walcyr, who decided to kill and turn his character into a ghost.

In 2020, Walcyr admitted that he killed the character in the plot and turned her into a ghost because of the actress’s refusal. According to the playwright, before starting the novel the actress would have said that she would shave her hair, but ended up giving up while the plot was in the air. With no way out, the author’s attitude was to kill the character and turn her into a ghost.

“When she accepted the role, she had agreed that she would get a haircut. He had verbally agreed that he would cut when he accepted the role. She went to play the role and the story [do corte] was coming. She didn’t tell her so far in advance that she wasn’t going to cut it,” says Walcyr. “If she had, at a certain point, given advance notice, I would have known how to orient the story elsewhere,” he added.

Marina explained on Twitter that she refused to cut her hair because she “didn’t just want sensationalism” and revealed that she would go bald if it was worth it “to treat the disease with great respect and attention”, which, according to her, was not made by the author.

Claudia Raia

Credit: TV Globo ReproductionClaudia Raia as Ágatha in the soap opera “Sete Pecados”

In 2007, Walcyr killed the character Ágatha played by Claudia Raia in the soap opera “Sete Pecados” because the actress did a lot of improvisation in the text.

The bullshit was revealed by Claudia in her autobiographical book entitled “Always Streaks a New Day” in which she claimed to regret having participated in Carrasco’s novel. “A soap opera where nothing went very well”, “there was an error in the casting, too many characters, confused roles”.

However, according to Walcyr there was no conflict: “I killed because the plot wasn’t that strong, so I actually blew up Claudia Raia once, but not because of her, she’s a great actress, but because I needed to improve. the plot”, he told, in “Altas Horas”.

Coincidence or not, Cláudia Raia only made this one novel by the screenwriter.

Elizabeth Savella

Credit: TV Globo ReproductionElizabeth Savalla brought the villain Jezebel to life in Chocolate with Pepper

In ‘Chocolate com Pimenta’ (2003), Elizabeth Savalla gave life to the villain Jezebel and displeased the author by modifying the character’s lines. Walcyr left her speechless in the novel for two weeks.

“In the soap opera, the problem is that you imagine a character one way and they can do it another way. What is possible in the soap opera is when the actor betrays a lot (the script) and you get revenge. I had a very famous actress who made up lines, and then I had a problem with her character’s throat and she was speechless for two weeks,” he said during the 2018 São Paulo International Book Biennial.

Even so, the fact did not stop the artist from making other novels by the playwright.

Maria Elisa Berredo

Credit: ReproductionMaria Elisa Berredo and Walcyr fought during the soap opera ‘Êta Mundo Bão’

In 2016, Maria Elisa Berredo co-authored ‘Êta Mundo Bão’ with Walcyr, but they fought. The two had already formed a duo in “Secret Truths” (2015) and, in the following year, with the new serial, the partnership came to an end.

At the time, Globo even issued a statement stating that “disagreements happen when working in groups”, but behind the scenes what was happening was that Walcyr was not enjoying the excess bits in the author’s work.

His name was even removed from the soap opera’s credits. Before that, Elisa co-wrote “Fina Estampa” with Aguinaldo Silva, another person who also had problems with Walcyr.

Aguinaldo Silva

Credit: TV Globo ReproductionAguinaldo accused Walcyr of plagiarism

In 2011, playwright Aguinaldo Silva accused Walcyr Carrasco of plagiarizing the plot of Griselda (Lilia Cabral), from ‘Fina Estampa’, in ‘Morde & Assopra’.

According to Aguinaldo, the idea of ​​the humble mother who suffers with her child – in the characters of Lilia Cabral and Caio Castro – supposedly would have been repeated with Cássia Kis Magro and Klebber Toledo in Morde e Assopra (2011). In an interview with Caras magazine, Aguinaldo Silva told about it.

“There was a moment when TV Globo said that he (Walcyr Carrasco) had to take the story out of his soap opera, this was requested by Manoel Martins (General Director of Entertainment at Globo). Then he joined me for dinner and worked out a way for the two stories to be different. This happened before two witnesses. We worked out the details of how he should do to move his story away from mine, but he didn’t do anything we agreed,” he said.

Shortly afterwards, in an interview with the same vehicle Walcyr commented on the matter:

“I had turned in my synopsis and he turned in his. The person who was there, who is no longer on Globo, inclusive. She, for some reason, didn’t mention the similarities when my novel opened, mine opened before his. His had a similar story, it had absurd coincidences, I swear they are coincidences”, he said.

He also commented on the dinner he had with Aguinaldo:

“We had this dinner, but as soon as I debuted, Aguinaldo started accusing me of plagiarism, which wasn’t true. How was it plagiarism if I debuted before? Until then, we were friends”, he recalled.