In reformulation, Vasco anticipates the holidays of Andrey, Zeca, Léo Jabá and Walber – 11/18/2021

Through an official note released this afternoon (18), Vasco informed the anticipation of the vacation of four players: defensive midfielder Andrey, lateral Zeca, forward Léo Jabá and defender Walber.

Andrey will not renew his contract and arouses the interest of other clubs. The trio will have its relationship terminated at the end of this season and, although Cruzmaltino does not confirm it, it will not be until 2022.

In the statement, even Vasco is keen to emphasize that no player is with the situation defined.

Check out the note below:

“Considering the various speculations involving the future of athletes who are part of its professional squad in the 2021 season, Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama clarifies that none of them has had their situation defined so far, whether for permanence, departure or contract renewal.

The Football Department, as everyone knows, is going through a restructuring process, will communicate the situation of each one of them through the official vehicles of the Club, as these negotiations are concluded.

Vasco also informs that athletes Andrey, Léo Jabá, Walber and Zeca will not be available to the technical committee for the remaining matches of the Brazilian Championship, as they had their vacation early this Thursday afternoon (18/11).

The continuity or not of the four players in the Club after the end of the contract, however, will only be defined through the analysis of the professionals who will lead Vasco da Gama’s project throughout the 2022 season“.