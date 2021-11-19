In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Barbara despairs during childbirth: ‘Why aren’t you crying?’





A tragedy will shake Barbara (Alinne Moraes) in “Um Lugar ao Sol”. At the hospital, she will be in labor and despair when she realizes something is wrong. “Why aren’t you crying?” she will ask in tears.

To make matters worse, she will face the bar alone as Christian (Cauã Reymond) will be out of communication after having swapped cell phones with Ravi (Juan Paiva) by mistake.

Everything will start when the young woman, who will be at her father’s house, feels her purse burst. She will be taken to hospital, but because of a demonstration they will be stuck in traffic for a long time.

When she arrives at the site, she will be referred for an emergency cesarean and will despair when she does not hear the child’s cry after delivery. “What happened, doctor? For God’s sake, doctor, tell me! Why isn’t my son crying?”, he will question.

“From the aspect of the uterus and the baby, there was an infection, which was not detected in this last period of pregnancy”, will answer the doctor. Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will ask that his daughter be strong at this time.

“I only ask you one thing: when I get home, I don’t want anything there. The clothes, the toys, the crib. Ask, for God’s sake, for someone to get rid of that”, Barbara will say.