In Um Lugar ao Sol, Barbara runs after Lara and breaks her face: ‘Sorry’ · TV News

Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will be willing to prove that she was betrayed by her husband in Um Lugar ao Sol. Still unaware that she’s married Renato’s twin brother (Cauã Reymond), Christian, the little preppy will be mad when she sees a note with the number of Lara (Andréia Horta) in the things of the beloved. She will call the cook with the intention of getting the story out in the open, but she will come out badly and will have to beg forgiveness in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Friday (19) , the rich woman will call Lara and will pretend to be Renato’s assistant. However, Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) will be confused.

“I’m sorry, but what would the matter be? Actually, I don’t know any Renato, and… Didn’t you call the wrong number?”, the girl will answer. When Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​understands the stupid thing he did, she will look for her husband and ask for forgiveness for having doubted him.

“Renato, please look at me. Sorry. I was confused, because that note was in your book. And since you said that name in your sleep…”, Barbara will explain.

“Look, do this: cancel. Let’s forget about this note. Forget about this fight,” the woman will ask, who will tear up the note with Lara’s number. However, Christian will be frustrated.

“I’m sorry, Barbara, but it’s not like that. You don’t break someone’s arm and then go there and apologize. What’s broken is broken. And we can get, I don’t know, at the most, a patch. But , honestly, even for that, I need some time to think”, the boy will complete.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

