Inep imposes confidentiality to the process that deals with the entry of PF into a secure room at Enem – 11/18/2021 – Education

The presidency of Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research) made the internal process secret about the document in which there is permission for a federal police officer to enter the agency’s secure room, where exams such as the Enem are prepared. Servers still denounce that a document would have been deleted.

The policeman’s entry into the place, which access is quite restricted, caused surprise and concern among the institute’s technical staff. Both servers and former managers say the episode would have been unheard of.

In response to a request for information, the Federal Police told the sheet which, at least since 2017, has received requests from Inep to carry out inspections at the printer responsible for printing the proofs, but did not mention the safe room in relation to previous years.

The corporation said that the inspection carried out in the space reserved in the current edition of Enem referred to the “safety of the environment, equipment, access control, access security levels”, among other aspects.

The case came to light in the midst of the crisis in which the body linked to the MEC (Ministry of Education) is living, with allegations of pressure to interfere in the content of the test and moral harassment on workers.

On the eve of Enem, 37 civil servants asked to be removed from leadership positions in protest against the institute’s president, Danilo Dupas Ribeiro.

The PF agent, according to the corporation, had access to the site on 2 September. Dupas Ribeiro signed an official letter on August 20 in which he provides for the assessment of Inep’s safe environment and the issuance of a report with recommendations — based on that document, the police were authorized, in another letter, to enter the protected room.

The letter is within a process, number 23036.005279/2021-49.

This process, in turn, has restricted access in the government’s electronic information system. The order provides that the manager justifies the reason for the restriction to public processes, which would not have occurred.

Inep did not respond to questions from sheet about the name of the agent who was at Inep and about the transparency of the process.

The so-called Afis (Integrated Physical Security Environment) was created in the wake of the evidence leak that occurred in 2009. The room has metal detectors, camera monitoring and strict entrance control, since the evidence assembly takes place on site.

Officials report, on condition of anonymity, that the release represents greater vulnerability, although there are no reports that the policeman had seen issues or the theme of the Enem’s writing.

They are also surprised by the secrecy of the process and the disappearance from the system of one of the documents related to entry authorization — the association of servers has already denounced the deletion of files from the system by order of the presidency.

The president of Inep and the minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, said this Wednesday (17) in Congress that inspection is normal. It would have occurred because of a renovation in this room.

The authorization to enter the environment would have been signed by Eduardo Carvalho Nepomuceno Alencar, advisor for Governance and Strategic Management at Inep, according to reports that reached the Mixed Parliamentary Education Front, also heard by the report. Nepomuceno is Dupas’ trusted person at Inep.

On the day the officer was at the scene, servers were taken by surprise. One of them would have volunteered to accompany the policeman.

“We question the minister, we request images from the internal circuit and they have a month to respond”, said the president of the Mixed Education Front, deputy Professor Israel Batista (PV-DF).

“Minister tries to minimize, but the fact is that the presence was irregular, his presence was deleted from the SEI [Sistema Eletrônico de Informações].”

THE sheet Maria Inês Fini, who chaired Inep in the government of former president Michel Temer (MDB), spoke about the unusualness of the inspection carried out by the PF in the safe room at Inep. “There has never been this in any previous year. Never. The Federal Police has never entered a secure room at Inep,” he said.

Fini stated that, during the period in which he headed the institute, he did not see the need for police officers to inspect the premises of Inep, although she recognizes the role played by the PF in security planning and in the logistics of applying the exam.

“There was never a need for an inspection,” stated the former president of Inep. “The room is exceptionally well guarded. Even a tiny earring I have had to be taken out. There’s a scanner for you to get in there, a digital ID is made.”

Through a note sent by the press office, the PF stated that every year the corporation participates in security verification activities for the realization of the Enem.

In the current edition, according to the corporation, Inep requested an escort for the employees in charge of transporting the media for the regular test and the video test to São Paulo, where the printer responsible for printing is located. The agency also asked for an inspection of the graphics and inspection of the safe room in Brasília.

According to police, an expert from the Cyber ​​Crime Enforcement Division inspected the secure room on 2 September. On the following 8th, two federal criminal experts stationed at the PF Superintendence in São Paulo carried out an inspection at the printing plant.

“The purpose of Plural’s inspection and inspection of the safe room is to ascertain the physical safety conditions of these locations and at no time have access to any teaching material or any questions of evidence,” the police said in the statement.

In the case of the secure room, the corporation also said, “the verification referred to the safety of the environment, equipment, access control, access security levels, emergency exits, existence of biometric controls, in short, the items that ensured that the site was not easily accessed by external agents”.

The PF also said that the evolution of the exam itself demands that the security measures against fraud be improved every year.