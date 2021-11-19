Instagram launches label to highlight profiles and stores of black entrepreneurs

Instagram launched a tool to highlight the business initiatives of the black population in Brazil as part of the celebration of Black Consciousness Day, celebrated on November 20th. With the label “black entrepreneurs”, people are able to discover and support companies managed by members of the black community on the platform.

The feature was introduced thanks to the collaboration of more than 20 businessmen engaged in encouraging entrepreneurship among blacks in the country, including those responsible for evaluating the purpose and nomenclature of the new label for the Brazilian market. Since the 11th of November, several commercial profiles managed by black entrepreneurs have had early access to the novelty, as a result of the partnership with Feira Preta, considered the biggest valuation initiative in the segment.



According to the social network, Instagram is committed to supporting minorities, excluded people and initiatives to promote economic equity for different social segments. “The novelty is one more way to strengthen and promote the businesses managed by black people within the platform”, declared a company spokesperson.

To access the resource, just go to the business profile and look for the option “Information on diversity in the company”. From there, the profile can be configured to display the label that will set it apart from the rest, which will certainly help to highlight black entrepreneurship. Check out the screenshots that show you step-by-step how to add the feature:

One of the participants in the initial feedback moment was the founder of the afro accessories brand Opô Yalojá, Giselle Alves, who highlighted the importance of an initiative like this for the appreciation of culture. “I make a point of stressing that my accessories are from black and African culture. This factor is very important. We need to reinforce our identity”, he explains.

Another success story is the founders of the Dendezeiro brand, Hisan Silva and Pedro Batalha, who believe in the potential to expand connections generated by the Instagram label. “It is extremely important that black creators have a special space, both to empower new ones, and to empower people knowing that great creations have black people behind them. Instagram today is the biggest platform for connecting people, so this that’s all,” said the duo.

Instagram has a long history of supporting causes related to the black community, LGBTQIA+ and other segments traditionally despised by traditional white society. Initiatives like this help to strengthen cultural ties and create a kind of support network among black entrepreneurs, in which everyone wins.