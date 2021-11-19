Instagram unlocks new features for reporting issues and editing carousel

Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to shake their phones to report an issue with the app. Instagram boss Adam Mosseri announced the launch of the new feature in a video on Twitter and explained how it works.

“Have you ever used Instagram and it wasn’t working as it should? Maybe Stories didn’t load, maybe the audio isn’t working, maybe you just couldn’t upload a photo and that was really annoying you? Now, you can literally shake the phone and a little option will appear that lets you report a problem,” Mosseri said in the video.

After shaking to report, you can explain what happened to the app and report the problem. Mosseri says this will help the company fix bugs and learn about other things to fix in the app. For now, the feature is only available in the US for iOS and Android users.

Carousel

The social media giant is also releasing the ability to exclude unique items from a carousel post with at least three images or videos. For context, carousel feed posts can combine up to 10 photos and videos into one post.

With this latest update, you can delete items from an existing carousel. It is important to note that you cannot add items to the carousel, replace one item with another, or reorder items in the carousel.

Mosseri says this new option should have been out a while ago and was a much-requested feature. The social media giant notes that sometimes users make a mistake, they no longer want a certain photo on their grid, but they still want to keep the carousel, or they just want to change things with a certain post.

To remove an image or video from a carousel, you must tap the three dots on the right corner of a post and select “edit”. Then you can swipe to the photo or image you want to get rid of and click on the “delete” icon in the upper left corner. The new feature is currently only available on iOS, with support for Android coming soon.

These two new releases come as Instagram has been rolling out several new features over the past few weeks. Last week, it began testing a new feature called “Take a Break,” which lets users remember to take a break from Instagram after 10, 20, or 30 minutes.

The social media giant also recently launched a new “Add Yours” sticker that creates public threads in stories. The new feature allows users to respond to other users’ stories with their own, following a prompt or a certain topic.