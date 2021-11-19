Intel Core i7-12700H for notebook outperforms by 47% Ryzen 9 5900HX on Cinebench

New i7 for laptops far surpasses even previous generation i9s

In according to Cinebench tests, new Intel Alder Lake-P Core i7-12700H processors deliver single-core and multi-core performances respectively 21% and 47% higher than AMD Zen3 Ryzen 9 5900HX chips.

O Core i7-12700H is the third CPU for laptops with leak tests and it’s the weakest so far, but even so far outperforms top-of-the-line Tiger Lake-H, AMD Zen3 and Apple M1 Max.

Notebookcheck had access to Cinebench tests of a new laptop, supposedly from the MSI GE76 line, equipped with an Alder Lake-P processor Core i7-12700H, and despite not being a high-end model, CPU scored 689 points in Cinebench R20 Single Core tests, while the Ryzen 9 5900HX has an average score of 570 it’s the M1 Max who equips the Apple MacBookPro 16 2021 reached only 390.



In Multi Core tests a advantage is even greater, with a score of 18501 on Cinebench R23 and 7158 on Cinebench R20, 47% advantages over high-end Ryzen 5000 series laptop processors.

So far benchmarks of three different models of 12 mobile processors have been leakedThe generation, the Core i9-12900HK, Core i7-12800H and now the Core i7-12700H, that NotebookCheck assumes to be a new top-of-the-line gamer model from MSI. although there is no any confirmation, speculation is yet another enlightened hunch due to logo partially covered by Cinebench window that resembles the MSI logo.

You notebooks equipped with Alder Lake-P CPUs are scheduled to be released early next year, possibly during CES 2022 that will happen between the January 5th and 8th, but it’s interesting to see that even models with i7 CPUs and thermal projects between 35W and 45W bring performance superior to i9-11950H.



The main difference of the new generation is that with the new hybrid core format and the same core count, the performance increment of this generation is extremely significant, even with different operating frequencies between i7-12700H, i7-12800H and i9-12900HK.

Via: VideoCardz Source: NotebookCheck