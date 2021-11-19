Inter and Felipe Melo are far apart in 2022

Internacional is already starting to plan the 2022 season even though the year 2021 has not yet come to an end. With more time to think about next year, the board should make some changes to the Colorado cast, which they couldn’t put into practice last season, as there was practically no vacation period.

Thus, some players must leave the Beira-Rio stadium and some renewal situations will have to be discussed, which is the case, for example, of Marcelo Lomba, Moisés and Rodrigo Lindoso. Recently, the rumor that the People’s Club of Rio Grande do Sul may have an interest in the hiring experienced midfielder Felipe Melo, from Palmeiras.

With possible conversations only being opened after the final of the Libertadores between Palmeiras and Flamengo, the possibility of the marking player to act at Beira-Rio in 2022 decreased for some reasons: one of them the financial one. According to channel information Giant’s Voices, the salary asked by Felipe Melo, at around R$ 600 thousand a month, should make the deal unfeasible.

Another hurdle would be the length of the contract, as the 38-year-old midfielder would like to sign a two-season contract to end his career in Porto Alegre, while Colorado aimed to give the athlete a one-year contract, which will be free on the market after the commitment with Palmeiras ends, at the end of 2021.