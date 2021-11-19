International press reflects the greatest deforestation in the Amazon in 15 years | World

13,235 km² of forest were deforested between August 2020 and July 2021, according to federal government figures released on Thursday (18) by the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe).

The data pointing to a 22% increase in deforestation between 2020 and 2021 are from October 27, before the start of COP26 (the UN Climate Summit), but were only revealed after the event.

See below the international repercussion:

The BBC British television network highlights in the news about deforestation in the Amazon that Brazil was one of the countries “that promised to end and reverse deforestation by 2030 during the climate summit” (COP26).

The BBC also points out that the Amazon “is home to around three million species of plants and animals and a million indigenous people” and “is a vital carbon store that slows down global warming.”

‘The Guardian’ (UK)

The British newspaper “The Guardian” says that the Brazilian government’s own annual report “undermines President Jair Bolsonaro’s assurances that the country is restricting illegal logging.”

The paper points out that the deforested area in the Amazon is “almost 17 times the size of New York City”, and that “the destruction comes despite Bolsonaro’s efforts to show that his government is serious about protecting the Amazon”.

‘The Washington Post’ (USA)

The American newspaper “The Washington Post” highlights that “the record [de desmatamento] in 15 years it flies in the face of recent attempts by the Bolsonaro government to bolster its environmental credibility.”

The newspaper also highlights that Brazil has committed to ending illegal deforestation at COP26, but that the Brazilian government’s own report is “dated October 27 — before the start of negotiations in Glasgow”.

The French newspaper “Le Monde” stated that “deforestation in the Amazon is accelerating even more” in Brazil. “The world’s largest rainforest continues to shrink despite promises made by the Jair Bolsonaro government at COP26.”

The Al Jazeera television network highlights that the biggest deforestation in the Amazon in 15 years was announced “after the Brazilian government committed, at COP26, to end illegal deforestation by 2028”.

The text also says that the 22% rise in deforestation “undermines President Jair Bolsonaro’s assurances that the country is reducing illegal logging” and also highlights that the area of ​​felled forest is “almost 17 times the size of the city of New York”.

The Spanish newspaper “El País” says that the policy adopted by the Bolsonaro government is to weaken surveillance in the forest, replacing environmentalists with soldiers in the bodies responsible for protecting the environment, and recalls the Brazilian president’s promise not to demarcate indigenous lands.

“Brazil went from being an exemplary student to being an environmental villain in a few years”, says the text. “The Bolsonaro government insists on proclaiming that it will not tolerate illegal activities in the Amazon, but just go there to witness the speed at which deforestation is advancing, the occupation of land for cattle breeding and the invasions of miners in indigenous reserves” .