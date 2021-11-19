Iron ore drops to lowest level in over a year in China

The futures contracts of iron ore at China tumbled on Thursday to its lowest level in more than a year, dragged down by a gloomy prospect of demand for steel products and raw materials at the world’s largest steelmaker.

The most traded iron ore for January delivery in Dalian Commodities Exchange closed down 5.1%, at 511.50 yuan (US$ 80.21) a ton, after reaching 510.50 yuan at the beginning of the session, the lowest value since 4 November 2020.

At Singapore Stock Exchange, the iron ore contract for December was down 2.5%, to 86.30 dollars a ton, in the early morning (Brasilia time).

“The price of iron ore has not yet reached a lower limit,” wrote analysts at Zhongzhou Futures Co Ltd in a weekly note, citing continued restrictions on China’s steel production in line with its targets for decarbonization and turmoil in the country’s real estate sector .

China’s monthly steel output has been declining since July after seeing double-digit growth in the first half of the year, with tight production controls and restrictions on energy use affecting both supply and demand.

The production of steel The country’s crude in January-October totaled 877.05m tonnes, down 0.7% year-on-year.

The surge in iron ore supply, with imported materials stocked at Chinese ports rising to a 31-month high of 147.60m tonnes last week, according to data from consultancy SteelHome, also added to the pressure on the prices.

The reference price for iron ore with 62% content in China was 90 dollars a ton on Thursday, a low of 18 months.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.1%, and hot-rolled coil fell 1.9%. Stainless steel retreated 2.6%.

Dalian coking coal fell 2.5%, while coke gained 0.9%.