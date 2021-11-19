‘It Hurts the Heart’ · TV News

Anitta gave a speech in honor of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) at the Latin Grammy 2021. The singer, who died on the 5th of the month, was among the nominees in the category of best country music album. “It hurts my heart that she’s not here”, the funkeira was moved.

The award ceremony took place on Thursday night (18) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, USA. A clip with images of the sertaneja was shown accompanied by the song Eu Sei de Cor.

Then Anitta appeared on stage and began the tribute: “Just now, we lost a great artist from my country. Marília Mendonça from a very young age became one of the most beloved singer-songwriters in Brazil. Marília, along with Maiara and Maraisa, was nominated tonight. My heart aches that she’s not here.”

Released a few days before the singer’s death, the album As Patroas competed for best country music album, but did not win the award. The duo Chitãozinho and Xororó won the category with Tempo de Romance.

“All of us who know you know that you were a great soul, a generous woman and a friend to everyone,” Anitta continued. “We will remember you today, tomorrow and always. Viva Marília Mendonça,” stated the artist.

Marília was also honored by the director of the Latin Grammy, Manuel Abud. He dedicated the award to the artist during the delivery of trophies for the technical categories: “I propose not to let sadness overshadow today’s celebration, I invite everyone to use this ceremony to celebrate Marília Mendonça and her legacy.”

In addition, Carolina Dieckmann presented the moment of the award focused on the Portuguese language and asked for a round of applause for Marília Mendonça. The sertaneja was nominated for a Latin Grammy for the first time in 2017 and won in 2019 for the album Em Todos os Cantos.

Marilia Mendonça died after falling into a small plane in the Serra de Caratinga region. She would perform in Minas Gerais and was accompanied by pilot Geraldo Medeiros Junior, co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana, producer Henrique Ribeiro and the singer’s advisor and uncle, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho.

See Anitta’s speech:

