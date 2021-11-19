‘it’s a miracle, we’re ecstatic!’

A couple in the UK were surprised this month when they were informed of the whereabouts of their kitten who had been missing for 10 years. According to the BBC, the last time Big Ginge had been seen was during their owners’ honeymoon in 2011. Colin Clayton and Eva Bellamy took their three cats to their own boat for narrow canals, about 40 kilometers from his home in Birmingham.

“Big Ginge is at home!”, celebrated the couple on the Facebook page that bears the animal’s name, last Sunday, the 14th.

Big Ginge, when he was a puppy Photo: Facebook / Reproduction

According to Colin and Eva, the kitten’s return was due to the Cat Protection organization, which tracked it down earlier this year and began taking care of it, calling it Marmalade. When he needed to be taken to a veterinarian in Staffordshire, it was discovered that his owners were looking for him.

“It’s a miracle,” the couple declared. “He’s settling in well and looks good considering everything he’s been through. We’re ecstatic!”

Big Ginge still brand new Photo: Facebook / Reproduction

Colin said that he and Eva used to take the cat Weasel and her cubs, Diesel and Big Ginge, for a walk, and that they had a habit of returning.

Diesel and Big Ginge, brand new Photo: Facebook / Reproduction

“The others came back normally, but Big Ginge didn’t, so we stayed another five days and walked miles around the area calling his name and putting up posters,” Colin recalled, according to the Metro portal. “For now, let’s keep him indoors. Big Ginge has had enough stress in his life and we’re confident everything will work out.”