“it’s the end of my career”

Henry Cavill suffered a very serious injury while recording the second season of The Witcher to the Netflix, in December of last year.

The 38-year-old actor had a nasty hamstring tear, and had a hard time shooting after that.

In an interview with the comic book, the actor talked more about the injury. While a tendon tear is not always very serious and can be calmly healed, stop an action movie actor who does his own stunts it could mean an end to that career.

Lauren Hissrich, the series director and showrunner, recalled what happened in a recent interview. According to her, the incident happened during a scene where Geralt was running through the forest:

“I remember Henry suddenly stopped halfway and we were all like, ‘Did he trip? Was there a stone?’ Then I went to his dressing room and he said he was in a lot of pain.”

Henry said he was very scared when that happened, because it just didn’t turn into something more serious.

“It was a really, really ugly tear, and I was very lucky that the tendon didn’t completely come loose,” he revealed.

The actor also continued to work even after being injured, which would certainly not be recommended.

He revealed that had to balance the desire to finish the recordings and collaborate with the team and take care of the wound. to be able to continue acting after:

“The difficulty was working while I was injured, because I wanted to do more for production. I know how important it was to them to get things done. So I was having to strike the balance between, ‘This, let’s push, push, push’ and, ‘Whoa, wait, if I break this any further, it’s the end of my acting career.’ That was the worst moment of the last year, professionally speaking.”

Actor pressed showrunner for more dialogue

The actor would be betting big on this role to continue leveraging his career.

According to a recent interview with Lauren, Henry would have thought that Geralt spoke very little and pressured him to have more dialogue than he had the previous season:

“Many of the notes he sent me were about Geralt’s dialogue – he could, first of all, say more. Everyone came out of season one laughing and loving Geralt’s anger. But Henry was saying that when you read the books, you spend a lot of time in Geralt’s mind. So how can we get this on the page?”.

the second season of The Witcher debut in Netflix in December 17th.