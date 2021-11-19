IUD: gynecologist clarifies the main doubts and helps to identify the best option for this contraceptive method

O intra uterine device, popularly known as IUD, it is a contraceptive method highlighted among others in recent years, considered by the World Health Organization (WHO) one of the most effective (effective percentage above 99%). “The T-shaped object is introduced into the uterus to prevent the pregnancy. In other words, it protects against the implantation of the embryo, therefore, it is not considered abortifacient”, explains Waldemar Carvalho, gynecologist and an obstetrician specializing in human reproduction.

+ Sex during menstruation can facilitate orgasm and relieve colic

+ Expert clarifies 7 myths about plastic surgery you need to know

THE high efficiency of this contraceptive varies from 5 to 10 years, depending on its material and classification — barrier method (it is not hormonal and can be coated with silver and copper or copper only) and hormonal (IUD Mirena or Kyleena). Options differ in action and indications; understand:

• Hormonal method: gradually releases the hormone levonorgestrel in the uterus. can benefit women with heavy menstrual flow, endometriosis or adenomyosis, as it alleviates these conditions and, in some cases, reduces the growth of endometrial tissue or prevents the progression of the disease in relation to menstrual flow. The Mirena or Kyleena options are effective for 6 and 5 years, respectively, and the main difference is in the size and amount of hormones released — the former stands out in both aspects..

• Non-hormonal method: has protection for about 10 years. Prevents fertilization, causing changes in the inner layer of the uterus and interfering with the survival time of the sperm. It is recommended for women with normal menstrual flow. The difference between the two hormone-free options is that it has a silver coating, a material that is released into the uterus and reduces the risk of oxidation, has a greater contraceptive effect and favors the reduction of menstrual flow. In addition, both have fewer side effects, can be used at any age and do not interfere during breastfeeding.

contraindications

There are few contraindications for this contraceptive method:

• Virgin women: because they do not have proper access to deploy the device. “Working for over 20 years as a gynecologist, I’ve had to deal with situations in which virgin women received indications to implement the hormone IUDtherein order to contain heavy bleeding. In these patients, placement must be carried out through authorization and sedative effect in a hospital environment”, explains the specialist;

• Cases of infectious processes: women with bacterial vaginal discharge cannot put the intra uterine device, due to the high risk of transmission of bacteria from the vagina to the uterus, which can trigger a severe situation of generalized infection in the pelvis;

• Pregnant or suspected pregnant women: women who intend to have an IUD and have delayed menstruation need to discard the suspicion of pregnancy;

• Suspected endometrial cancer: in case of heavy bleeding before insertion of the IUD, it is extremely important to investigate the cause and rule out endometrial cancer;

• Do not accept the method: it is imperative to be aware of and comfortable with the implantation of the IUD. “The doctor should not force the patient to put it on against her will”, emphasizes Waldemar.

Can it harm health?

According to the gynecologist, the object is a pertuito (narrow passage), which connects the vagina to the interior of the uterus through a wire adhered to the tip. Therefore, infections are the main points of attention after insertion.

women with active sex life, what do not use condoms and they relate to different partners, tend to be more susceptible to vaginal infections, especially sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) as, chlamydia, gonorrhea and other serious infectious agents that can trigger inflammation in the uterus or infertility.

“It is possible to transfer the infection to the fallopian tubes (pyosalpinx). The fallopian tubes can be obstructed and have infertility as a sequel and, as an acute cause, pelvic inflammatory disease. Precise indication and placement of the IUD by an experienced gynecologist is essential, as the inadequate insertion can harm women’s health“, highlights.

Consequences on menstrual flow and cramps

In the first three months — the adaptation phase to the device — it is common the irregular bleeding, including after sexual intercourse, and frequent escapes. If symptoms persist after this period, it is important to consult a gynecologist.

Despite the standard dose of hormones in the Mirena and Kyleena method, the body’s reaction after adaptation is particular. Waldemar explains that “after the first trimester, the body tends to regulate and determine the pattern of menstrual flow, which can be with some leakage, decrease (sporadic) or complete suspension of menstruation”.

The hormone-free option can reflect on menstrual cramps. In cases of intense discomfort during intercourse or increased menstrual flow, it may be necessary to remove the device.

Women who had no colic prior to insertion must remain without the symptom. However, if this happens after the IUD, it indicates that the method may not be suitable, requiring removal and choosing another contraceptive.

How insertion is performed in the uterus

Before performing the insertion, it is necessary to be up to date with the gynecological appointments and your exams, like the pap smear. Ensuring that health is in good condition can reflect on the procedure and functioning of the method.

Some specific exams must be requested by the physician before placing the device, such as pelvic and transvaginal ultrasound, which in addition to tracking the presence of diseases, identify the measurements and positioning of the uterus. “Prior gynecological examination with manipulation of the uterus and the patient’s degree of sensitivity is essential to identify whether the IUD can be placed with or without sedation”, details the specialist in human reproduction.

On the day of the procedure, having your period can ease the discomfort during insertion.. According to the specialist, the doctor can perform a local anesthesia and a test before opening the device, to make sure that the patient tolerates the colic sensation, after all, all manipulations of the uterus can lead to a reactive process, called vagal reflex. — severe colic that can cause bradycardia (irregular or slow heart rate), in addition to the fainting sensation at the time of placement.

The IUD can be guided by pelvic ultrasound. “Ultrasound shows the exact place to open the device in the uterus. It can also be placed with direct vision through hysteroscopy, a device with a camera, such as an endoscopy of the uterus, to identify if the object is well positioned”, he explains, noting that this is not a mandatory condition for insertion.

The informed consent form model for placement of the intrauterine device, exposed in a technical note published in 2019 by São Paulo State Department of Health highlights: “The insertion of the IUD is not without risks, in rare cases, uterine perforation, hemorrhage and infection can occur. The IUD expulsion rate is around 12% to 30% within a year of insertion, but it can be inserted again if you want.”

Given these conditions, Waldemar Carvalho reinforces that only a trained doctor will know how to deal promptly with the situation. and quantify the degree of pain before device placement. Thus, if the patient is tolerant to pain, the IUD can be placed in the office, otherwise, the procedure must be performed with sedation.

Women who are mothers, especially those who have been through a normal birth, have greater volume of the uterus. In these cases, insertion tends to be easier and painless.

Necessary care and sex life

Cramps usually happen within the first two days. If it persists after this period, it is necessary to return to the gynecological office to verify the occurrence of the discomfort.

At the end of one month, the specialist recommends performing a new ultrasound to analyze the position of the IUD and check for perforation in the uterus due to cramps. After that time, the next returns should take place every six months.

During adaptation, this should not be the only contraceptive method. “When the IUD is placed in the menstrual period, in the first month the woman would be protected. However, as the object can move in uterus, we advise the use of a condom or maintenance of the contraceptive pill until you are sure that the device is in the correct place after 30 days of insertion”, he advises.

Sexual intercourse is unaffected as the IUD is not located in the vagina, only its string exits through the cervical canal. The gynecologist emphasizes that “the non-hormonal method has an extremely fine thread — cotton-style — therefore, it is not usually felt during penetration. Hormonal, on the other hand, is made up of a thicker cord, which can be uncomfortable during penetration. When this happens, it is necessary to look for a doctor, as only the professional will be able to cut the wire”.

Getting pregnant using IUD

Although minimal, there is still a risk of pregnancy. In this case, it is necessary to consult the obstetrician to identify whether there is a need to remove the device or keep it throughout the pregnancy.

Getting pregnant using an IUD can be a complex situation., because not removing it early can lead to bleeding or rupture of the pouch, cshowing prematurity in the fetus. On the other hand, the device extraction can also bring complications.. “It all depends on the location of the placental insertion and the location of the object, so that during the removal the abortion”, alerts the gynecologist.

Values ​​and coverage by the health plan and SUS

IUD values ​​vary depending on the options. The copper-coated method costs an average of R$100 to R$300, while the silver model tends to range from R$250 to R$450. The hormonal ones, Mirena and Kyleena, are more expensive, around R$800 to BRL 1,500.

In addition to the device, you must pay medical fees, which vary according to the place of service, materials and technique of the professional — average from R$500 to R$2,500.

When requested by the doctor, the insertion has mandatory coverage by health plans regulated by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). As stated in the Normative Resolution No. 465/2021, both methods (hormonal or non-hormonal) must be paid for by the plans.

The copper-coated device is offered free of charge by the Unified Health System (SUS), available in Basic Health Units (UBS) and hospitals with gynecological care.

know more

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?